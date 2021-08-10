Panicking After You Lost Your Samsung Phone? 2 Ways to Find Your Galaxy Device!

Be it you accidentally left your Samsung phone on the table while going out for dinner, or dropped it in the Uber before getting out of the car, losing your deviice is stressful and nerve-wracking. Our smartphones contain everything from precious memories in the form of photos and videos, to our bank details. Losing our smartphone is devastating.

But don't panic. Here are some ways you can locate your missing Samsung Galaxy phone.

2 Ways to Find Your Lost Samsung Phone

Here are some tips to help you locate your lost Samsung. Do note that these tips do not guarantee you will be able to recover your actual phone, only that it will help you narrow down its location.

1. SmartThings Find

The SmartThings Find feature in the app helps users locate missing devices that are connected or in the same ecosystem, these include phones, tablets, earbuds and watches, Samsung said.

The feature will scan for the missing devices and show a map of where it can be located. The map is detailed, including addresses and timestamps.

The app also allows to share device information with other Galaxy phone users so trusted friends can locate the missing phone as well.

And Samsung don't let you turn off the phone in case it get stolen to keep tracking it. That feature saved me from getting my phone stolen for good. I ended up tracking it and getting it back with Find My Mobile.



You can see the battery percentage, Wi-Fi's nearby, all that... — Latrell Jennings (Eccentech) (@Eccentech) August 9, 2021

2. Find My Mobile

Samsung noted that the requirements for Find My Mobile must already be set up so as to be ready in the event of a loss should occur. This includes adding your Samsung account to the device, and that remote controls must be enabled on the device so you can remotely lock and unlock your phone screen using the Find My Mobile website.

Find My Mobile is not available on Verizon phones or tablets, Samsung also mentioned.

Should you realize that your Samsung is lost, head over to the Find My Mobile website and sign in using your Samsung account credentials that are also logged in to the missing phone.

If the phone is turned on and connected to Wi-Fi or mobile data, it will ping its last known location that will be found on the map on the website. All other devices registered with Find My Mobile and the Samsung account will also show up on the map.

Select the device you choose to check its location. From here, you have the option to remotely trigger functions to keep your phone and the data in it safe.

Looks like Samsung just added offline finding to Samsung's Find My Mobile.



Let's you track your phone even if it doesn't have WiFi or cellular by using other Galaxy users. pic.twitter.com/psLl1rcb4X — Max Weinbach (@MaxWinebach) August 22, 2020

Find My Mobile can ring your phone if you've simply misplaced it around the house and need to hear it to find it. You can also lock and unlock your phone using the website, so you can block out snoops while you try to retrieve your phone.

You can also erase data remotely if you find that trying to recover the actual phone to be too difficult but do not want to have your data accessed by strangers.

It is also worth noting that backing your devices so that you do not lose any data is crucial in this day and age. Find My Mobile allows users to back up their Samsung phones remotely before completely wiping the phone off of its memory.

When finding the location of the missing phone, do not head to the location alone, as this might be a trap. Cnet urged Samsung owners to not confront thieves as they could potentially harm you or other people. You can contact local law enforcement and have them do the retrieving of the phone for you.

In the end, it is just a phone and it is not worth endangering your life for.

Related Article: Is Your Samsung Screen Bleeding? What to Do if Your Phone Screen Has That Ink Blot Pixel Damage