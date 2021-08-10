Marques Brownlee Net Worth 2021: How Rich Is the YouTube Star and How Much Does He Earn Per Ad?

Tech fans would be familiar with the popular YouTube technology creator Marques Brownlee.

MKBHD to his 14.5 million subscribers, he has come a long way from being a kid back in 2008. Find out how his channel evolved over the years and how much Marques Brownlee's net worth is this 2021.

History of MKBHD

At 13 years of age, Marques Brownlee posted videos analyzing his golf technique online, Dexerto said. Later on, he started sharing his opinions on all the free software he could download.

The New Jersey native majored in business and information technology at the Howe School at Stevens Institute of Technology, according to Glusea. Viewers of his videos appreciate his analytical mind and thorough reviews and discussions of products.

Brownlee has uploaded more than a thousand videos and has amassed 14.5 million subscribers. His videos get millions of views, making him one of the most subscribed-to technology-focused YouTube channels.

Were you expecting an in-depth desk setup tour on this Friday afternoon? Because that’s what @TheStudio just dropped 🔥🔥https://t.co/535umukWTi pic.twitter.com/de7lQWpkdV — Marques Brownlee (@MKBHD) August 6, 2021

Read Also: John McAfee Net Worth Before Shocking Death: How Antivirus Software Tycoon Fell From $100 Million Value

Marques Brownlee Net Worth 2021

As a YouTuber, Brownlee earns from multiple streams of income and it can vary from month to month, depending on his content and deals.

The most direct way to earn from YouTube is through Google AdSense as a part of YouTube's Partner program. As Dexerto pointed out, the money earned from this is based on views and a variable ad rate. These are then not fixed values that come in every month.

In a video back in 2018, Brownlee accidentally revealed his ad rate and fans did some quick maths to work out that he was making $1.86 per 1,000 views. In 2020 alone, he has uploaded over 120 videos averaging around 4 million views on each video.

Brownlee has also been known to work with brands like Google, Nike, Apple and Tesla in the past. Brand deals can also bring in quite a large sum of cash, given the YouTube channel's statistics. Collaborations can be set up through Brownlee's agency, WME, where the agency prepares the contracts and negotiates the terms.

Podcasts are also another income steam-diversifying move and Spotify ads do bring in a bit of revenue.

Brownlee also has his own merchandise line he launched back in 2018. The line includes t-shirts, sweatshirts, enamel pins, stickers and notebooks. He has worked with the company Cotton Bureau for his line to make it to his fans. Affiliate links, especially the ones linked to Amazon, are also pretty common for YouTubers to get involved in. Brownlee can endorse a product and have it linked in his description box and he can earn a small commission every time someone purchases the item through his link.

YESSIR MET THE GOAT HIMSELF! @MKBHD SIGN BE SPITTING FACTS 😤 pic.twitter.com/UZ0qN9sezw — Howard 🥲 (@hownoms) August 1, 2021

Besides being a YouTuber, Brownlee is also a professional frisbee player for the New York Empire. According to Dexerto, professional athletes earn a modest income.

Considering Brownlee's income streams may earn him a variable amount every month, Dexerto puts his total net worth anywhere between $4 million to $12.5 million. With 15 years in YouTube, and 14 years in the tech field, Brownlee has definitely made a name for himself.

Related Article: Elon Musk Net Worth 2021: Just How Rich Is the Tesla, SpaceX CEO and Dogefather?