Tesla Autopilot Crash on Emergency Vehicles Under Investigation; Stocks Falling Amid Investor Fears

An expansive U.S. investigation has been opened on the Autopilot System used in thousands of Tesla electric vehicles.

The U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) revealed the probe in an announcement on its website after at least 11 crash incidents involving Tesla cars using the Autopilot system. In these incidents, the Teslas crashed into emergency vehicles, such as fire trucks and police cars leading to the death of one woman and injuries to 17 people, the New York Times reported.

During these crashes, first responders have used flashing lights, flares, an illuminated arrow board or cones as hazard warnings, the NHTSA said.

NHTSA's investigation is considered the broadest ever on the Tesla feature, focusing on the potential flaws that would make the vehicle risky and dangerous on the road. The flashy automaker could face fines, vehicle recalls and forced alterations to the Autopilot system. More safety devices and features would also be recommended, depending on the NHTSA findings.

The probe will cover 765,000 vehicles, or practically every Tesla car sold in the US since the 2014 model, including the Models Y, X, S, and 3, the NHTSA revealed in its probe announcement.

The NHTSA faced criticism after closing a probe on the Tesla Autopilot in 2017 without taking any action, as it was seen as failing its mandate in assuring the road safety of the system that handles driving tasks and lets drivers off the steering wheel for long periods.

However, it is apparent that the NHTSA under the Biden administration is now taking a tougher stance on ensuring the safety of the autopilot system.

The crashes have happened since 2018, including one on an emergency vehicle in San Diego County in California, an NBC report revealed. In these incidents, the Tesla cars had either the Autopilot or the Traffic Aware Cruise Control, per the NHTSA.

In July, a Tesla vehicle smashed onto a parked, unoccupied California Highway Patrol (CHP) vehicle along the eastbound Route 56 in Carmel Valley.

The Tesla car, driven by a 29-year-old woman, cruised across the full freeway closure and hit the rear of the unoccupied CHP vehicle at 3:10am on July 10.

A Tesla passenger had been injured, but the severity of the injuries were not divulged. CHP had arrested the driver, whom officers suspected as driving under the influence.

The NHTSA did not reveal what type of autopilot system the Tesla was using.

As a result of the NHTSA investigation, Tesla stock tumbled 4.32 percent to $686.17 per share at the close of trading Monday in the NASDAQ stock exchange over investor fears, Yahoo! Finance posted.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk has yet to respond Monday to media inquiries about the probe and make any public remarks on the matter, even on Twitter where he frequently posts comments. But he had reiterated that the Autopilot is not flawed, saying it even makes cars much safer than others on the road, the New York Times further noted.

The U.S. National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) and other safety experts have made repeated warnings about Tesla's Autopilot system but has since been dismissed by the automaker. The NTSB recommended limited use of Tesla's Autopilot system to areas it can safely operate, aside from pushing for an improved system to ensure drivers still have their eyes on the road.

