Fourth Stimulus Check Calculator, Tracker, and Eligibility: How to Get the $1200 Golden State Payment

A fourth round of stimulus check is scheduled to enter the bank accounts of eligible families in California sometime this September. Fortunately, full details on how to apply for the government assistance and a rough estimate for the Golden State payment are available here.

Many American families are still waiting for updates on a possible fourth stimulus check from the federal state. However, for the citizens of California, the bill has officially been approved.

Accumulated since last year, California received an extra $10.3 billion revenue from their state's progressive income tax. The money was redirected to local government financial assistance, where one-time payments would be delivered to eligible families as Golden State Stimulus.

The first round of Golden State Stimulus was delivered on April 15. The second wave was approved this summer and scheduled to be delivered at the start of September

Do You Qualify for Golden State Stimulus Payment?

There are a few eligibility requirements that Californians need to meet before receiving their payment.

They must earn between $0 to $75,000 and not higher

They have lived in California for more than half of 2020

They are registered California residents in the states

They cannot be claimed as dependents by someone else.

If all conditions apply to you, then you are qualified to receive the Golden State Stimulus payment. In the first wave, Californians received either $600 or $1,200 depending on their California Earned Income Tax Credit (CalEITC). According to Marca, the second wave of payments will be broken down by these conditions:

If you qualified for the first stimulus check and claimed a dependent in 2020, you'll get a 500 dollar additional payment.

If you did not qualify for the first stimulus check and did not claim dependents in 2020, you'll get 600 dollars.

If you did not qualify for the first stimulus check and claimed dependents in 2020, you'll get 1,100 dollars.

Fourth Stimulus Check Calculator

Using the Golden State Stimulus calculator, you could also get an estimate on how much money you can receive. Use this to plan out your budget accurately.

The online calculator is easy to use. First, head to this website. You will be asked a series of questions like:

Can you be claimed as a dependent by another taxpayer?

Are you a resident of California for more than half of the 2020 tax year?

What is your filing status?

Adjusted Gross Income (AGI)

Do you have a Social Security number (SSN) or Individual Taxpayer Identification Number (ITIN)?

Did you receive money from the first Golden State Stimulus?

Do you have dependents?

After completing the questions, this estimator will compute the total amount you would get from the Golden State Stimulus.

How to Get the Golden State Stimulus Payment

To receive the payment, Californians need to submit their completed 2020 Tax Returns. Those who have already finished do not have to do anything else. The government is sure to deliver your payment by direct deposit or check sometime soon.

Typically, the payment falls under the refund option in the Tax Return. However, others might receive through the tax service provider or payments for pre-existing transactions with the government (like tax).

For people who have not filed their 2020 Tax Returns, it is recommended that you immediately do so now. The State of California Franchise Tax Board offers three ways to process your file: online filing, file by paper, or in-person visit.

Note that the Golden State Stimulus is sent depending on the date you filed your 2020 tax returns. Early filers will have theirs delivered immediately. On the other hand, late filers have to wait for approximately 45 days for their tax returns to get processed and another 60 days for the checks to be delivered.

The last deadline for filing and receiving the Golden State Stimulus is on October 15.



