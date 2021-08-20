Afraid You're Exposed in the T-Mobile Data Breach August 2021? Monitor the Dark Web If Someone Is Selling Your Info!

Many are probably familiar with the T-Mobile data breach 2021 that expose millions of user data. Unfortunately, more bad news is coming in. Since personal information like names, dates of births, IDs, and SSNs have been stolen, victims must be careful of identity theft charges.

Here is what you could do to monitor your data.

T-Mobile Data Breach August 2021

Early this week, a hacker reportedly posted on an underground forum, selling 30 million social security numbers and driver's licenses for six Bitcoins (approximately $280,000). The hacker claimed it was a subset of data from the 100 million user data stolen from T-Mobile servers. The other 70 million was also on sale but for a negotiable price.

T-Mobile Data Leak Confirmed

By Tuesday, the American telecommunications provider confirmed the data breach. Unfortunately, data stolen was from active, former, and prospective customers. Information accessed during the hack include: Customers' first and last names, date of birth, Social Security Number (SSN), driver's license, and other ID information.

The company could not determine if customer financial data like credit cards, debit cards and other payment details were accessed.

How to Protect Yourself from Being Exposed

Because this data breach was so massive, it is suggested that T-Mobile users presume their personal information is already exposed. Victims must now take new measures to protect their personal accounts (like banks) and avoid falling victim to identity theft.

Four strategies to do so are available in this article.

How to Monitor If Your Data Were Stolen in the T-Mobile hack

As previously mentioned, the next big threat to T-Mobile victims is now identity theft. It is recommended that users take the extra step of security by registering to identity-monitoring services. Cnet listed out some of the best programs available, along with their features and prices.

These services will reportedly check and monitor the dark web if anyone is found selling your personal information or if there arrests made under your name--meaning your information was used for malicious purposes.

4. Complete ID

Complete ID is an identity monitoring service that provides neat and comprehensive reports. On top of the usual credit account security and ID monitoring, it also has a unique feature called neighborhood watch, which provides local news, predators and crimes near your area.

Complete ID costs $9 or $14 per month.

3. IdentityForce

IdentityForce has the most security features offered on its services. Identity monitoring includes: Address changes, Public information record changes, court and arrest records, and payday loan applications. It even monitors sex offender registries. This is on top of the credit reports and scores linked to your account.

IdentityForce's price range runs between $9 to $24 per month.

2. Identity Guard

Identity Guard features a corpus of knowledge sourced from different channels, including social media. Therefore, most of its monitoring reports happen in real-time. Its services cover user's credit files DOB and SSN. Notably, it has a reputation for providing accurate information aside from its speed.

Identity Guard costs $80, $160, or $200, depending on your package.

1. LifeLock

LifeLock's theft protection offers a wide range of features like Stolen wallet protection, Home title monitoring, ID verification monitoring, and Checking or Savings account application alerts. LifeLock has a longstanding history since 2005 and is one of the most popular protection services available.

LifeLock's price range from $9 to $26 per month, depending on your package. It offers a 25 percent beginner discount



