Apple Watch Series 7 Leaks, Rumors: Flat-Edge Design, New Speakers, Bigger Display Teased!

With its previous six upgrades, Apple has made several impressive functionalities in its Apple Watch that dominated the smartwatch market.

But with the release of the latest iteration reportedly set for next month, the Apple Watch Series 7, fans should likewise expect innovative features, but moreso a new and "edgy" design that gives it a catchy and appealing look,

Leaks revealed by Input Magazine showed a look quite different from the Series 6, exuding those flat edges seen on the iPhone 12 and iPad Pro. Previously, users have seen a rectangular watch face, rounded edges, and its unique Digital Crown as consistent elements in the smartwatch's externals. But for the Apple Watch 7, leaked renders show a look never before seen in previous versions.

Apple Watch Series 7 Leaks: Boxy Design, Flat Sides

From these leaks, it is quite apparent that Apple is implementing a boxy design, showing those flat sides instead of the curved frame seen in previous versions. The smartwatch will carry a silicone strap that will be replaceable with other straps of different colors and designs sold separately, 91 Mobiles reported.

A noticeable change are the two large slits of speakers that span the entire width of the smartwatch's left side. What won't change are the button placements, with the Digital Crown for navigation, microphone, and flat selection button on the watch's right frame. At the dial's back, the heart rate sensor, together with other health sensors, is seen.

Moreover, users can choose from a wide array of colors, just like the 24-inch iMac. It is not clear if the present red and blue colors will be retained. This follows a leak by Mark Gurman of Bloomberg about "a bit of a redesign" with flatter displays and Jon Prosser's own report of having flat displays--all consistent with this latest leak, MacWorld noted. This heightens the probability of an accurate prediction.

The 911 Mobile source further revealed that the Apple Watch 7 will be marketed in a 44-millimeter model, measuring 44x38x9mm with a 1.8-inch display. Prosser also made a previous leak saying that the flatter edge would have a thinner frame at 9mm x 10.7mm.

Apple Watch Series 7: 'Pricier Editions' to be Released

Gurman likewise reported that Apple may release a "pricier edition material" in 2021, with the Apple Watch being offered in such premium finishes as solid gold, ceramic, and titanium. In addition, French site Consomac disclosed six new Apple Watch models the Cupetino-based tech giant filed with the Euroasian Economic Commission, namely the A2473, A2475, A2476, A2477, and A2478--which is lesser than the Series 6.

The Apple Watch 7 will also offer a new display with thinner borders and new lamination technique that "brings the display closer to the front cover," hinting a larger display with an "updated screen technology."

But the most compelling draw of the Apple Watch 7 are the added health and fitness features it offers, including high-end, accurate blood pressure, glucose, blood oxygen, and alcohol level monitoring capabilities.

