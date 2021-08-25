Concerned About the Bing Redirect Virus? Here's 2 Ways to Remove the Malware From Your PC

The Bing redirect virus can be annoying and dangerous, as it leads you to specific websites and bombard you with advertisements. It is, however, not to be confused with Bing.com-- a legitimate search engine backed by a legitimate and reliable company.

Find out more about the Bing redirect virus and how you can remove it from your computer.

What Is the Bing Redirect Virus?

Bing Redirect is technically not a virus, Trend Micro said, more so a precursor to what could be the virus.

It is also worth mentioning that this virus is not related to Bing.com. On that note, the site can be promoted by various browser hijacking potentially unwanted applications, Malware Remove said.

These applications do not require the users' explicit approval to infiltrate in and once the installation is confirmed, it could already trigger unwanted changes to the browsers' settings. A very annoying feature of the virus is how it can deliver intrusive online advertisements.

When victims get redirected to this particular search engine continuously, it significantly diminishes the internet browsing experience. The browser hijackers can also inject different helper objects to stop victims from returning to the previous browser setting options, making it virtually impossible to return to such settings unless the malicious software is removed.

The hijackers can use the recorded data and can result in serious privacy issues of identity theft, Malware Remove pointed out.

This morning, without my consent, every search done through @firefox redirect me to @bing. No matter what I do. I want Bing outside my PC. I'm super annoyed. Help. It's your work ethics under scrutiny. — Negro José (@JerjelMaulino) August 10, 2021

Read Also: Global Fraud Protection - Exposing Online Scams

2 Ways to Remove Bing Redirect Virus From Your PC

Browser hijackers can often make their way to your device by using deceptive bundling methods, stealthily installing third-party apps with regular software, Malware Remove explained. Hiding in plain sight, a lot of users may not pay attention to what they are downloading or installing and proceed to install the apps, leading to the inadvertent installation of the harmful apps, introducing it to their system.

Fortunately, there are ways to remove it.

1. Manual Bing Redirect Virus Malware Removal

Head to the Windows Control Panel then proceed to Program and Features and select "Uninstall a Program."

Look through all the installed programs. Click on "Date Installed" to have the programs sorted by the date they were installed.

Should you find any unknown, suspicious, or unwanted programs, remove or uninstall them immediately. Note: If you find that the program in question cannot be removed, Malware Remove suggests using SpyHunter, an anti-malware tool that can completely remove the program from your system.

As an extra measure of precaution, go ahead and check your web browsers' plugins for any suspicious or unwanted plugins. There might be a harmful add-on hidden in there that could also carry the virus.

This morning, without my consent, every search done through @firefox redirect me to @bing. No matter what I do. I want Bing outside my PC. I'm super annoyed. Help. It's your work ethics under scrutiny. — Negro José (@JerjelMaulino) August 10, 2021

2. Automatic Removal of Bing Redirect Virus Malware

Download the SpyWare malware scanner through Malware Remove.

Once downloaded, click on the "installer" file and confirm to install the program by clicking "Yes."

Launch SpyWare and click on "Start Scan Now" to scan your computer. Be patient as it takes a while to scan all hidden threats in your device.

Once the scan has finished, click on "Next" to check the results. Remove the parasites found, including the Bing redirect virus.

Considering the evil motives of the hackers behind the Bing redirect virus, being infected is a serious matter that must be dealt with immediately. If you think your computer is infected, proceed to perform the necessary measures.

Related Article: AT&T Data Breach 2021: Did Massive Cyberattack Really Expose 70 Million Users?