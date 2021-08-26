Czarina Grace Culture

The True Story Behind the Instagram 'Nah He Tweakin' Meme: Who Started the Viral, Annoying Comment?

The True Story Behind the Instagram 'Nah He Tweakin' Meme: Who Started the Viral, Annoying Comment?
Social media accounts are being bombarded by one comment. The viral "Nah he Tweakin" comment is taking over Instagram and Twitter newsfeeds! Photo : Mark Trowbridge/Getty Images

Social media accounts are being bombarded by one comment. The viral "Nah he Tweakin" comment is taking over Instagram and Twitter newsfeeds!

This is not a bot or virus attack but an ongoing troll against the influencer Lil Nas X. Any major celebrity account on Instagram is currently filled with people commenting "Nah he Tweakin" in all posts. Here is a tweet of over 100+ people joining the trend.

Some people feared that their account might have been hacked, with a bot spamming the annoying comment perhaps. Others question if it was a virus attack. However, the truth is a lot less dangerous and more controversial than that.

Lil Nas X Sold Shoes With Human Blood

Back in March, Nike sued a controversial pair of "Satan Shoes" by the art collective MSCHF, per BBC. In summary, the famous rapper Lil Nas X collaborated with MSCHF to put the former's blood on the Satan Shoes soles, which later sold 666 pairs at $1,018.

Aside from Nike protesting on these sales, some conservatives took offense in these shoes and criticized both Lil Nas X and MSCHF. The issue ended with so much backlash and hate from the internet.

Tony Hawk's Blood-Painted Skateboards

Separate from the controversy, another party took the initiative to sell blood-coated merchandise. Tony Hawk collaborated with Liquid Death to mix the skateboarder's blood with some paint that would be coated on some skateboard decks.

The decks were sold for for $500 each and quickly sold out when it went live on Tuesday.

Read Also: Fourth Stimulus Check Update: $2000 Petition Set for Massive Milestone!

Instagram Nah he Tweakin Meme Was Born

Lil Nas X heard about this blood-painted skateboard and immediately linked it with his earlier endeavors.

He also commented under Rap's Instagram post the first "Nah he Tweakin," referring to Tony Hawk's skateboards. In the hours that followed, the internet exploded with this viral comment being spammed on different online accounts.

Instagram 'Nah he Tweakin' Comment: Best Memes, Reactions and Tweets

At the time of writing, eight hours after Lil Nas X's first comment, the internet continues to celebrate this new meme.

A Twitter user by the name of Oso emphasized that: "Everywhere I look, in every comment section... Nah he tweakin"

User Jon Snow, meanwhile, is charged guilty of using this vial comment, too.

Another user joked leaving Instagram during the viral trend

So now you know why the "Nah he Tweakin" comment went viral.

Related Article: Are You Affected by the T-Mobile Data Breach? 4 Ways to Protect Yourself If You're Exposed 

© 2021 iTech Post All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

Tags Instagram Nah He Tweakin IG Instagram Tony Hawk Lil Nas X Tony Hawk Blood MSCHF Nah he Tweakin Viral Nah he Tweakin Tweets

Trending News

Adertisement

More from iTechPost