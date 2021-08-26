The True Story Behind the Instagram 'Nah He Tweakin' Meme: Who Started the Viral, Annoying Comment?

Social media accounts are being bombarded by one comment. The viral "Nah he Tweakin" comment is taking over Instagram and Twitter newsfeeds!

This is not a bot or virus attack but an ongoing troll against the influencer Lil Nas X. Any major celebrity account on Instagram is currently filled with people commenting "Nah he Tweakin" in all posts. Here is a tweet of over 100+ people joining the trend.

Instagram comments right now: “nah he tweakin”… what the fuck does this mean? WTF is going on? #nahhetweakin pic.twitter.com/v9TAIvGQuH — ((X))(X)I (@sanya_tomi) August 25, 2021

Some people feared that their account might have been hacked, with a bot spamming the annoying comment perhaps. Others question if it was a virus attack. However, the truth is a lot less dangerous and more controversial than that.

Lil Nas X Sold Shoes With Human Blood

Back in March, Nike sued a controversial pair of "Satan Shoes" by the art collective MSCHF, per BBC. In summary, the famous rapper Lil Nas X collaborated with MSCHF to put the former's blood on the Satan Shoes soles, which later sold 666 pairs at $1,018.

Aside from Nike protesting on these sales, some conservatives took offense in these shoes and criticized both Lil Nas X and MSCHF. The issue ended with so much backlash and hate from the internet.

Our kids are being told that this kind of product is, not only okay, it's "exclusive." But do you know what's more exclusive? Their God-given eternal soul.



We are in a fight for the soul of our nation. We need to fight hard. And we need to fight smart. We have to win. https://t.co/m1k1YWFpuo — Governor Kristi Noem (@govkristinoem) March 28, 2021

Tony Hawk's Blood-Painted Skateboards

Separate from the controversy, another party took the initiative to sell blood-coated merchandise. Tony Hawk collaborated with Liquid Death to mix the skateboarder's blood with some paint that would be coated on some skateboard decks.

The decks were sold for for $500 each and quickly sold out when it went live on Tuesday.



Instagram Nah he Tweakin Meme Was Born

Lil Nas X heard about this blood-painted skateboard and immediately linked it with his earlier endeavors.

now that tony hawk has released skateboards with his blood painted on them, and there was no public outrage, are y’all ready to admit y’all were never actually upset over the blood in the shoes? and maybe u were mad for some other reason? — nope 👶🏾 (@LilNasX) August 25, 2021

He also commented under Rap's Instagram post the first "Nah he Tweakin," referring to Tony Hawk's skateboards. In the hours that followed, the internet exploded with this viral comment being spammed on different online accounts.

I blame lil Nas x for starting the whole ‘nah he tweakin’ movement🤦🏽‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/l802IcSJdf — 🏵Treyvon🏵 (@BeniiTreyvon) August 25, 2021

Instagram 'Nah he Tweakin' Comment: Best Memes, Reactions and Tweets

At the time of writing, eight hours after Lil Nas X's first comment, the internet continues to celebrate this new meme.

A Twitter user by the name of Oso emphasized that: "Everywhere I look, in every comment section... Nah he tweakin"

Everywhere I look, in every comment section…



Nah he tweakin pic.twitter.com/AO7smDu0sA — 熊Oso熊 (@Oso_The_Goat) August 25, 2021

User Jon Snow, meanwhile, is charged guilty of using this vial comment, too.

Me after commenting “Nah he tweakin” on every post i see pic.twitter.com/ho6MSLk35i — Jon Snow 🐺 (@sabzyvert) August 25, 2021

Another user joked leaving Instagram during the viral trend

Everyone on Instagram:

"NAH HE TWEAKIN"

"NAH HE TWEAKIN"

"NAH HE TWEAKIN"

"NAH HE TWEAKIN"

"NAH HE TWEAKIN"

"NAH HE TWEAKIN"



*Me heading over to Twitter pic.twitter.com/uqvsk5d3Zw — 𝐌𝐚𝐧𝐧𝐲 ➐ (@MannyR___) August 25, 2021

So now you know why the "Nah he Tweakin" comment went viral.

So nobody gone explain…ok. pic.twitter.com/AxLkucqkG1 — He Treated Sheila Bad (@Crave_onna) August 25, 2021

