TikTok Milk Crate Challenge Ban: Doctors Warn Lifelong Injuries!

The TikTok Milk Crate Challenge is officially banned. Users can no longer get search results for the hashtag #milkcratechallenge and #cratechallenge. This is after medical experts have warned that this challenge could result to lifelong injuries.

A few days back, the internet discovered a challenge of piling empty milk crates in a pyramid formation and filming oneself crossing over it. This challenge is a lot more difficult than it looks because losing balance at the top of the crates would cause a person to topple down and fall hard.

TikTok Milk Crate Challenge Goes Viral

Like most viral trends, people on the internet found the milk crate challenge very entertaining. Some found humor with the failed attempts and falling crates, while others got satisfaction in making the challenge seem effortless.

According to Business Insider, the Milk Crate Challenge hashtag raked up more than 71 million views before it got deleted.

Milk Crate Challenge Injuries and Broken Bones

Despite its popularity, experts took one look at the challenge and immediately warned against it. Simply put, the milk crate challenge could lead to injuries, broken bones, and even lifelong disabilities.

Dr. Vonda Wright, an orthopedic surgeon in Atlanta, told NBC News that "This [Milk Crate Challenge] is probably the one that I've seen that has the highest potential for bodily injury that will take people out not just of their daily lives, but could have lifelong implications."

Adult humans generally have 206 bones in their bodies. However, each and every one of these bones can break, separate, and become incredibly painful bone fragments on the body. Depending on the height and fall, a milk crate challenger could get a wrist fracture, forearm fracture, broken femur, torn ACL (Anterior Cruciate Ligament), and head concussion. The last two injuries might even result in lifelong damages.

Locally, a few reports have already been filed for incidents regarding the TikTok challenge, most resulting in fractured bones.

TikTok Bans Milk Crate Challenge

TikTok took official action against this viral trend that was proven to cause injuries for challengers.

In their interface, searching the hashtag #milkcratechallenge and #cratechallenge will return with zero results and a message saying, "This phrase may be associated with behavior or content that violates our guidelines. Promoting a safe and positive experience is TikTok's top priority. For more information, we invite you to review our Community Guidelines."

Ideally, this development should stop the milk crate challenge from getting popularity and internet shares through TikTok interface.

TikTok told Gizmodo that the company "prohibits content that promotes or glorifies dangerous acts, and we remove videos and redirect searches to our Community Guidelines to discourage such content. We encourage everyone to exercise caution in their behavior whether online or off."

For now, the TikTok challenge migrated to Twitter, where people post memes and jokes about the trend.

Here is one milk crate challenge with Super Mario soundeffects:

Adding Super Mario sounds to the #milkcratechallenge makes it even better pic.twitter.com/xKs4nD4FVJ — Brent (@Radio_Brent) August 23, 2021

At this point, its hard to determine if this video is real or fake.

Even cops are not safe from this challenge.

Set up for failure #MilkCrateChallenge

When a police officer tries to do it 😅! pic.twitter.com/REVdjqKzPu — DADE‼️ (@strictlydade) August 26, 2021

