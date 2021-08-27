Facebook AR Glasses Leaked! Design Specs, Camera and MORE Features of Gemini Headset

The mysterious Facebook AR glasses just got leaked online! Photos revealed some of the controls and components installed on the augmented reality headset.

Mark Zuckerberg previously expressed his idea of creating a "metaverse company" through Facebook. He conceptualized the convergence of physical, augmented, and virtual reality in Facebook's online space.

In highlight, Facebook aims to expand its services beyond the social media platform and ultimately create a semi-digital world. Zuckerberg is promoting a fully digital lifestyle, where all your needs could be met, bought, and addressed through Facebook services (like online pharmacies, schools, malls, etc.)

On the months that followed, Facebook developed new technologies to support its vision. Its most iconic devices were the Oculus Quest and Oculus Quest 2 virtual reality (VR) headsets. However, the incoming Facebook device has been teased to be smaller, faster, and better than Oculus Quest 2 because it would use augmented reality (AR) technology.

Facebook AR Glasses: Designed for the Facebook Metaverse

Notably, AR technology is a lot more demanding than VR technology. VR is produced and controlled through a headset system of strapping two tiny computer screens over the eyes, completely obscuring the real world. On the other hand, AR creates an extra layer over reality, like a pop-up notification in video games. The latter might be harder because it is highly dependent on its background layer for graphics.

However, Facebook persists in the challenge. The company introduced the Project Aria AR glasses, which were supposed to be designed similar to normal glasses, meaning the AR glasses is highly compact, easy to use, and non-obtrusive to the users' view.

Facebook AR Glasses Leak and Photos

Facebook glasses got leaked way ahead of its release date because of their Federal Communications cCmmissions (FCC) filing last Tuesday morning. Protocol spotted a few interesting details that concluded with Project Aria's involvement.

The filling was officially submitted by a company named "Gnome Tarn LLC," with its product identified as "Small Flexible Gemini." However, the photos of the prototype greatly matched Project Aria's design. Notably, the Facebook Oculus team also has a habit of using beaches and bodies of water for its code names, which could be linked to "Gnome Tarn" as a lake in Seattle.

Screenrant dug through old records and reported the FCC document dated August 2020. Despite being a few months late, it gave a general idea for the Project Aria AR headset. The design showed a pair of glasses with thicker-than-usual frames. It also has earpieces mounted on its side.

The AR glasses has four cameras reportedly capable of recording videos in a 'VRS file.' The headwear includes a power button, capture button, and mute button. Lastly, the glasses are teased to support Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, GPS, and Android 7 functionality.

It is presumed that Facebook is getting ready to test these devices by collecting real-world data. A small set of employees would probably use the Project Aria headset to search for bugs and others types of problems on its operational stage. The official release date for the Facebook AR glasses has not been confirmed at the time of writing.

All details are subject to change as Facebook continues its development and upgrades with Project Aria. It is possible that an entirely different device from the rumors would be presented officially.



