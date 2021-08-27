MUZEN's Mechanical TWS Cyber Speaker Will Bring You Sounds That are Out of This World

It is one of the sad ironies of modern life that poor-quality speakers often degrade high-quality music. The exquisite production values and layered nuances that an artist relies on to make their music excel, is often lost in the murky swamp of inferior speaker sound. However, the dedicated team behind MUZEN was determined to rectify this shortcoming by creating a speaker with crystal clear definition. Their new Cyber Speaker, a TWS stereo speaker, empowers the listener to appreciate music on a whole new level.

MUZEN's mechanical TWS Cyber Speaker is a fully immersive experience for music lovers with exacting tastes who like things a bit outside of the norm. Its dual-speaker design, full-frequency sound, and special passive radiator to enhance the bass effect, will intoxicate the listener's ears with a clarity of sound that, to put it bluntly, will blow them away.

However, it is the additional features that make MUZEN's Cyber Speaker truly stand out and scream, "Check me out! I'm something quite special and unique!" This bad boy lights up like a Christmas tree when any music plays, courtesy of the RGB lights built into the Cyber Speaker. The dynamic light effect changes depending on the music and creates an out-of-the-world atmosphere. Trust us; we're not exaggerating!

And then there's the futuristic and innovative design of MUZEN's Cyber Speaker. Built to resemble the sort of futuristic spaceship we all secretly want to beam up in, MUZEN's masterpiece comes encased in a sleek, zinc alloy shell that looks very cool and stylish. It's something you'd most definitely want in your living room or as part of your gaming setup.

The deep rumbling bass, the crystal-clear definition, the intoxicating lights, and the sleek aesthetics ensure that MUZEN's Cyber Speaker creates a virtual reality like no other. Oh, and did we also mention it's waterproof, compatible with multiple devices, and has up to 13 hours of playtime? To sum it up, it's the sound of the future. Happy listening!