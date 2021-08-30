Affected by the iPhone 12 No Sound Issue? Check If You're Eligible for Repair Program, How to Fix

Apple recently confirmed component issues with their iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro devices, leading to sound loss on the receiver module. Now, the tech giant is offering service repairs, free of charge, to eligible devices.

As of August 27, Apple said that a very small percentage of iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro devices were discovered to have hardware problems. Affected devices are units manufactured between October 2020 and April 2021. Notably, this is seven months of iPhone production.

Fortunately, iPhone 12 Mini and iPhone 12 Pro Max models are not affected by this problem.

iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro Models: No Sound Issue

The sound issue happens on the smartphone receiver. No sound emits out of the device whenever users make or receive their calls. To check if your device is affected, grab another phone and try calling on your device. YouTuber Helpful DIY also recommended trying these solutions first:

Restart your device to fix software problems or glitches

Turn off Bluetooth Connectivity to ensure disconnection with Bluetooth speakers or AirPods.

Check on the iPhone volume and set it on max

Turn on the iPhone Ringer

Try adjusting the Volume Haptics from the "Settings," "Sound," and "Haptics."

If the problem persists, then your device might be eligible for the service program.



Read Also: Joker Malware Android Is Back: Complete List of Infected Apps to Avoid, Uninstall Now

How to Apply for Apple iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro Sound Repair

According to Apple Support, iPhone users have three options to choose to have their iPhone 12 or iPhone 12 Pro serviced. Experts will examine the iPhones before the service to verify if the device is eligible for the program.

iPhone users can first try and find an Apple Authorized Service Provider in their area. They can do so by heading to this website.

Second, users can book an appointment with a nearby Apple retail store. Users might be requested to deliver their iPhones directly to the storefront.

Lastly, iPhone users can contact the Get Support page and arrange a mail-in service by Apple Repair Center. It is undetermined whether users will be required to deliver their iPhone upfront or if it will be delivered by parcel.

Things to Keep in Mind With the iPhone 12 No Sound Issue

It is important to note that Apple confirmed finding problems with the iPhone 12. However, the free service repair only applies to eligible devices. If your iPhone is deemed unqualified, the service program could lead to extra charges.

As previously mentioned, iPhone 12 Mini and iPhone 12 Pro Max are not part of the program, so any problems encountered with their sound systems will be charged with normal service rates.

iPhone 12 or iPhone 12 Pro submitted for repairs with extra damage, like cracked screens, black screens, or missing buttons, must be resolved prior to free service. Free service repair is only exclusive to the sound hardware issue.

Also note that the service program does not extend the warranty of the iPhone 12 and 12 Pro devices. Lastly, Apple might restrict or limit repair to the original country or region of purchase.

Related Article: T-Mobile Data Breach 2021 Hacker Slams 'Awful' Security; Mobile Company Facing New Major Problems