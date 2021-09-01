Spotify Light Party: How To Turn Your Room Into A Colorful with Philips Hue Light Bulbs

Philips Hue and Spotify partnered up to provide users a colorful light experience in the comfort of their homes. The Philips Hue lights can change based on mood, tempo, and any other setting with the help of Spotify. Find out how you can turn your lights into a music visualizer.

Philips Hue Light Bulbs Sync Up with Spotify

If your home is fitted with Hue lights or if you are planning on having a few installed, a new update can now make setting the mood in your home way easier.

Signify, the maker of the Philips Hue line, has partnered up with Spotify to provide a different layer to your music listening experience, according to The Verge. Your Hue light bulbs can automatically sync up with whatever song is playing and can change color and flash along to the beat, bringing a concert or festival vibe in the comforts of your own home.

Signify does have its own Hue Sync app already available, allowing you to sync your lights to music and there are other ways to have the same effects, however, those methods can be tedious. Some way require letting an app or some external hardware listen in on everything your playing for it to work. But with the new partnership with the music streaming giant makes the process incredibly simple.

Philips Hue Color Changing Feature

The Hue Bridge, the dedicated hub, can tap directly into Spotify to see what's playing once your accounts have been linked, and no extra bells and whistles are needed.

The Hue lights don't just blink and flash either. It provides a better experience by allowing the Hue system to adjust the lighting effects based on specific data about the music you're playing. So the colors change to better match the genre, tempo, volume, mood, and other data Spotify has about that specific track.

For a more customized experience, users can also head over to the app and customize the effects to better suit their needs.

This feature isn't available to all Hue right off the bat, unfortunately. According to The Verge, you will need a Hue Bridge, which not every Hue owner already has at their disposal, but newer bulbs can be used over Bluetooth without the dedicated hub, The Verge noted. Of course, the color-changing feature is only supported by color bulbs.

The good news is, you don't need to subscribe to Spotify Premium to sync up to your Philips Hue bulbs, a free account works just as well.

The new feature was recently rolled out by Signify and should be available to all Hue users within a week. By October, it should be a permanent feature of the Hue app.

Another update to the app also brings in new dynamic scenes, programmed to run over a 24-hour period, Apple Insider said. One particular scene is designed to specifically mimic the sun's movement and can be customized to different time slots to fit your day.

