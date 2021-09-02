Burning Man 2021 Live Stream: Festival Dates, How to Watch Online With Virtual Reality

The Burning Man festival goes virtual again this year. Interested viewers can join up to five different online events, which all carry the spirit and sentiment of the traditional event.

Festival goers can attend the event for $0, all they would need is the internet.

The Burning Man festival is a well-known event typically held in the Black Rock Desert of Nevada. Once a year, participants get to express themselves with art, outlandish outfits, creative ideas, and out-of-this-world performances. Due to its memorable nature, many look forward to this occassion.



Unfortunately, the COVID-19 pandemic has canceled the celebration for the second straight year. With that, organizers decided to resort to virtual reality celebrations instead. This way, interested people can still attend this year's festival to some capacity.

For optimal experience, Screenrant suggested using virtual reality platforms with Oculus Quest 2, PlayStation VR, Valve Index VR, HTC Vive Pro 2, or HTC Vive Cosmos. However, viewers also have the option of watching the event live through Mac and PC web browsers.

Burning Man 2021: Virtual Reality Festival

The Burning Man events are all available on their online website. Five notable events are happening during the festival.

5. SparkleVerse

This is a subcategory of the event that showcases festival art, music, and experiences by participants. The multimedia will be integrated into a 2D browser-based map with social interactive features. Organizers are still open for submissions for the event.

4. Dusty Multiverse

This section features a high-fidelity 3D environment where participants can create their own 3D avatar and talk or interact with others. Live voice and chat are used for communications. Users will be required to download the app to participate.

3. BRCvr

BRCvr is a diverse and creative online community built from the Burning Man thematic. Participants can join communities to create social experiences, undergo collaboration, and elevate each other's confidence. Communities here will include cultural, ethnic, sexual, and gender identities.

2. Build-A-Burn

A network-based camp where people can create, customize and explore camp metaverse. In highlight, this space features virtual worlds and special video chat systems.

1. Burn Week Live: Global Live Stream

This is the official global live stream for the event, featuring regional broadcasts with the Man Burn and Temple Burn online spaces. Burn Week Live is also an interactive environment where users can broadcast about themselves.

How to Join Burning Man 2021 Virtual Reality

To truly enjoy the event, you can start by visiting the Burning Man festival virtual booth. This is a virtual reality map of the festival, which includes all the subcategories, events, and booths listed above. Each event will have its own schedule anytime between last week of August and first week of September. Ticket for the events will be exclusive to the specific booths.

The Burning Man VR experience is on a pay-what-you-can donation system. Generally, joining the event is available for free after creating your Burning Man account and profile. However, organizers suggest a donation between $0 to $39 to support and keep the event alive.

Now you can participate in the Burning Man 2021 festival without leaving the comfort of your home.

