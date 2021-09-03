TikTok Live Gifts: How Can TikTokers Earn Diamonds, Exchange It For Money?

TikTok creators can now earn real money through their live streams! Supporters can give their favorite streamers TikTok live gifts, and that helps them earn virtual diamonds.

TikTok is a popular video platform that features quick clips over diverse genres. TikTok is not limited to the topic of discussion, but it cuts most of its content short, helping viewers save up their time when watching the videos.

Due to its massive popularity, many grew interested in the platform. Both streamers and creators gather to create communities and improve their influence through it. Now, some are wonderinging if they could earn money through the platform.

How to Earn TikTok Diamonds and Earn Money

TikTok creators and streamers need to follow strict regulations on the platform. Also, there are many different rules to understand when earning and converting the TikTok currency.

According to Screenrant, TikTok creators need 1000 followers before they could access TikTok live. Users need to be 16 years old and above to host their livestream. Hosts also need to provide permission for all the viewers to join the live stream, so it is best to advertise the event beforehand.

To clarify, TikTok users need to earn diamonds, which will be converted to real money. They will earn their diamonds through live gifts, which takes its value based on 50 percent of the spending amount. TikTok takes the other 50 percent as a commission fee. It takes 200 Diamonds to reach $1.

Advertisemint gave a situation of TikTok encashment. For example, a viewer gifted a steamer the Drama Queen virtual gift, which is worth 5000 coins. The streamer should automatically earn 2500 diamonds, which equates to $12.5 withdrawable money.

To emphasize conversion rates, YouTuber Davison highlighted the following:

$1 = 100 coins

2 coins = 1 diamonds

200 diamonds to $1

It is important to note that all TikTok currency uses USD in its exchange regardless of server.



Read Also: Hurricane Ida Power Outage Map from Space: Devastation Seen from NASA Satellite, Electricity Restoration Will Be A Long Process

TikTok Live Gifts: How Can TikTokers Earn Diamonds

Viewers who want to support their favorite TikTok streamer have to send out virtual gifts during livestream.

First, however, viewers need to buy virtual coins to purchase their virtual gifts. They can do so by opening "Settings," heading to "Balance," and clicking on "Recharge." At the time of writing, the current coin conversion rate was 100 coins for $1.39, 500 coins for $6.99, 2000 coins for $27.99, and 5000 coins for $69.99.

After loading up some coins, supporters can now buy virtual gifts. Some of the available choices are:

Panda = 5 coins

Italian Hand = 5 coins

Love Bang = 25 coins

Sun Cream = 50 coins

Rainbow Puke = 100 coins

Concert = 500 coins

I'm very Rick = 1000 coins

Drama Queen = 5000 coins

To send these gifts, simply join TikTok Live and scroll down to the Gift button in the comments section. Here users can choose the gifts and click "Send." Users can also simultaneously recharge coins and buy new gifts even during livestream.

TikTok can change these exchange rates at any moment based on their own discretion.

Related Article: NASA Asteroid Warning 2021: Where to Track Statue of Liberty-Sized Asteroid, Close Approach Date and More Details