SpaceX All-Civilian Flight Date, Complete Details: How to Watch Launch Live and Online

The SpaceX all-civilian flight is scheduled on September 15. After six months of training, the four-person crew will embark on a three-day journey in low Earth orbit on board the Dragon Capsule.

SpaceX aims to make a difference as the first aerospace company to launch an all-civilian crew to space. According to WTSP, their mission is to "inspire support for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital and send a humanitarian message of possibility while representing a new era for human spaceflight and exploration."



Key Details on the SpaceX All-Civilian Flight

The space mission is funded by 38-year-old billionaire and Shift4 Payments founder Jared Isaacman. He bought all Dragon Capsule seats and donated the remaining three to selected individuals and representatives:

Hayley Arceneaux: A St. Jude Children's Research Hospital employee and bone cancer survivor.

Sian Proctor: A geology professor, science communicator.

Christopher Sembroski: An American data engineer and Air Force veteran.

All crew members received six months of commercial astronaut training to help them prepare for the space mission.

According to Inspiration4 space mission, the crew will travel weightless at 17,000 mph. They will also conduct experiments that should help expand knowledge, especially on microgravity research.

The crew will board the Dragon spacecraft, which will be loaded above the Falcon 9 reusable two-stage rocket. Notably, Dragon got upgraded with a glass dome to provide crew members a 360-degree view of space.

SpaceX clarified that Inspiration4 will "launch no earlier than September 15, 2021," implying it could be delayed. No official timing for the launch was provided.

Many space lovers and sky watchers are excited to see this space mission live in action.

How to Watch SpaceX Inspiration4 Launch Live and Online

The Inspiration4 mission will happen on Launch Complex 39A at NASA's Kennedy Space Center, Florida.

NASA teased out the launch viewing details. They specifically offer "Feel the Heat" packages, which are view seats close to the launch pad. Buyers will see the rocket from across Banana Creek, approximately 3.9 miles from the launch. The seats cost $250 plus tax. Full inclusions and benefits include:

Two-day admission to Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex

Bus transportation through NASA's gates to the Apollo/Saturn V Center

Real-time launch commentary from a space-expert

Complimentary meal served from Moon Rock Cafe

Complimentary premium souvenir

A commemorative launch card, badge, and lanyard

Digital photo of your party from AstroPhotos

"Feel the Heat" packages are for sale online. You can book your ticket on this website.

For viewers watching online, various streaming channels will be provided. 10TampaBay will stream the event on its Facebook, YouTube, and official webpage.

Space X will also provide its own feed through its website and YouTube page.

As previously mentioned, the date remains tentative, with no official timeframe. However, after SpaceX reveals its details, viewers are recommended to log in three hours before the event to watch the full launch sequence.

