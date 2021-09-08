Mayk.it App Download: How to Install in iOS, Key Features of Social Music App

Imagine using TikTok for music production, where trending music beats could be used or revised to create original content. The "music app for non-musicians" called Mayk.it is now available on iOS. The social music creation app spent approximately $4 million in its seed funding.

Stefan Heinrich Henriquez, the chief marketing officer at Cameo and former head of Global Marketing at TikTok, recently introduced a social music application called Mayk.it. It was advertised to help users easily create and share music developed from their smartphones.

Mayk.it was co-founded by Akiva Bamberger, a software engineer on Snap's Spectacles. After a year of development, the app announced its $4 million seed funding from investors like Chicago Ventures, Cyan Banister, Firstminute, Greycroft, Randi Zuckerberg, Slow Ventures, Spotify's first CMO Sophia Bendz, Steven Galanis, T-Pain, YouTuber Mr. Beasts' Night media, and Zach Katz.

Mayk.it App Key Features: How to Create Music

According to TechCrunch, Mayk.it has a dynamic and intuitive interface with a lot of music tools. Features for the app include:

Creating or composing music through their phone

Uploading a new and original music beat

Selecting and revising a pre-existing beat from another user

Adding vocals. Vocals could be short and original or somewhat corny through lyric generator technologies

Adding visuals, Gifs or Memes

Combining all elements above in one music piece

Categorizing music by theme instead of genre

Users can share or upload their music on a discovery page, presumably similar to a newsfeed. Viewers could interact with these uploads using a Tinder-like feature to swipe songs left or right. Viewers could also leave comments or "encouragement."

Mayk.it encourages users to create their content by random creativity spurs. They could create songs about their pet, first crush, or current food. One of the highest viewed Mayk.it song was a catchy beat that tempted viewers to crave waffles. A YouTube version of the song is embedded below.



Mayk.it said users can't monetize on the app. However, users have the right to export and sell their content somewhere else. Henriquez said anyone involved in the creation of the Mayk.it audio should get an equal cut, like a 50-50 split between singer and beatmaker. Mayk.it does not take a cut.

How to Download App, Mayk.it App on iOS

As previously mentioned, Mayk.it only launched on the iOS platform. The app is currently registered in Apple's App Store. Note, however, there is a waitlist to gain access. Users also need to pass a "vibe check" test. Here are the specific steps.

Grab your iPhone

Open Apple App Store

Search for Mayk.it App

To download Mayk.it

Afterward, users need to head to this website. Provide your phone number and an optional choice of your friend's number. You would possibly get an approval notification through text message.

TechCrunch did not elaborate on the conditions for the "vibe check" test. However, it should test user skills in basic music and beat composition. More details for Mayk.it might be available later this year.

