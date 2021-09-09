Afraid of the Trickbot Malware? Here's How to Detect, Remove It If You're Infected

All malware should be avoided, but the Trickbot is on top of the list. Trickbot is a nasty malware targeting the victim's banking information and other personal data that it can exploit for money. It is highly modular and can adapt to any environment, making it one tricky virus.

Here is what you need to know to keep you and your data safe.

What Is Trickbot Malware?

Trickbot or Trickloader is a banking trojan, Malware Bytes explained. It targets and attacks businesses and consumers, stealing data like banking information, account information, personally identifiable information, or PII, and even Bitcoins.

It is a malware that can adapt to any network or environment it is applied to and has accumulated quite a number of tricks up its sleeve since its discovery in 2016. Its developers are admittedly very creative and agile. Trickbot can move laterally and gain access within the affected network using exploits, which then allows it to multiply and drop other malware like the Ryuk ransomware and wreak havoc on other documents and files found in the host infected machines.

How Do You Get Infected by Trickbot?

Trickbot travels through affected systems in the form of embedded URLs or infected attachments in malicious spam campaigns, Malware Bytes said.

Interacting with the infected attachments can open up the device to vulnerabilities, especially if there are security bugs in the device that can be exploited, PC Risk added. Once inside the device and executed, it can have free reign over documents and files as well as drop other nasty malware.

Recently, attacks have been more targetted to specific companies and its users, but it is unsure when the developers will change their motives.

Trickbot can often mask as tax-themed spam during tax season as well. In a recent research, Trickbot was able to harvest email addresses and messenger credentials from millions of users that are hosted on Gmail, Hotmail, Yahoo, AOL and MSN.

How to Protect, Detect, and Get Rid of Trickbot Malware?

The first line of defense is always protection. Do not engage with any spam or suspicious messages, emails, or files. Always keep your devices updated to the latest operating system as these OS updates usually come with security patches that are kept up to date to avoid infection from malware like Trickbot. Enhance your cybersecurity program with multi-layered protection.

According to Malware Bytes, look for possible indicators of compromise on your devices by running software or tools designed for the task. The Farbar Recovery Scan Tool (FRST) is what Malware Bytes recommended. Gigasheet on YouTube also walked you through how you can easily identify Trickbot in a few easy clicks using their program.

The infected machines should be identified and isolated from the network. Disable administrative shares and change all local and domain administrator passwords and work quickly to check your banking and other financial data. You can secure them by changing your passwords and other security details.

To remove the malware, use a program like ​​Malwarebytes business solutions to remove the malware and run diagnostics to better protect it from other future malware infections.

