iPhone 14 Leaks Reveal New Design, Titanium Chassis! [Release Date, Specs, Rumors]

With just days before the supposed launch of the iPhone 13, leaks are now emerging on a purported first look at the next generation of the Apple's smartphone: the iPhone 14.

This comes from an Apple insider who gave images of the supposed iPhone Pro Max 14 to famed leaker Jon Prosser, who then had renders created based on those images to protect his source, 9to5Mac reported. Prosser said the iPhone 14 won't have a prominent camera bump just like in the upcoming iPhone 13, but this is due to an overall thicker design the smartphone would reportedly carry.

iPhone 14 Leaks: Design to Feature Punch-Hole Display, Titanium Chassis

An interesting fact about the design, as Prosser pointed out, are those round volume buttons with the glass placed on top the antenna bands--a striking similarity with the iPhone 4 in 2010. Its chassis would be titanium-made, instead of stainless steel, which would say a lot about its hardware durability.

Prosser added that the iPhone 14 Pro will offer a punch-hole design at the front, with Lightning connectivity retained at the bottom of the smartphone. This suggests Face ID sensors, which would be placed under the screen, might be in the works. But experts believe this feature would not be forthcoming in the 2022 iPhone.

The punch-hole display would be the first time an iPhone will have it, discarding the traditional notch introduced in the iPhone X. There have been rumors that Apple had been considering alternatives to the notch, such as adding a Touch ID or Face ID sensors underneath the display. However, 9to5Mac further quoted analyst Ross Young as saying in a separate report that while he confirms Apple is seeking to add Face ID sensors in the 2022 iPhone, nothing is final yet. He stressed that the company is still evaluating its options.

Young added that because hiding the Face ID sensors under display is much easier than concealing the main camera, Apple would still opt to retain the front camera on the display with the punch-hole design.

iPhone 14 Specs: Screen Sizes, Model Variants

Young and fellow reliable Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo noted that only the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max will carry the punch-hole display, with the standard models offering the traditional notch or Touch ID. Kuo also said the iPhone 14 will come in two different screen sizes: 6.1 inches and 6.7 inches, and in four variants: iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Max, iPhone 14 Pro, and the iPhone 14 Pro Max.

Prosser's renders also showed that the iPhone 14's rear cameras won't have a protruding lens and will have iPhone 4-like volume buttons.

It is, however, important to note that any further development efforts on the iPhone 14 should still be months away since Apple is still focused on releasing the iPhone 13.

With expected rollout by the fall next year, there should be some slight changes if not a complete overhaul to such design plans for the iPhone 14.

