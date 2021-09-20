Inspiration4 Mission Updates: Splashdown Video, Elon Musk's Donation and Trolling of President Biden

The world's first all-civilian spaceflight has returned to Earth. The Inspiration4 splashdown last Saturday (at 7:06 PM EDT) marked the end of the historic mission. However, the team continues its massive fundraising effort for the St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.

To celebrate their success, SpaceX CEO Elon Musk donated $50 million to the project. The internet is now searching for President Biden's contribution.

Inspiration4 Splashdown: The First All-Civilian Spaceflight a Success

SpaceX welcomed four new astronauts when its Dragon Resilience spacecraft landed on Cape Canaveral, Florida. The company tweeted a 14-second video highlight of the splashdown event.

A few hours afterward, Inspiration4 mission commander Jared Isaacman tweeted his thanks to SpaceX for the successful journey. He said, "We loved space but it's great to be home!"

We loved space but it’s great to be home! 🌎 Incredible news on @elonmusk donation and surpassing the 200m goal for @StJude. Let’s keep it going! 🚀 On behalf of @inspiration4x - thank you all for the support and thanks to @SpaceX for bringing us home safe! Keep changing the 🌎 — Jared Isaacman (@rookisaacman) September 19, 2021

The Inspiration4's spaceflight officially ended, but their mission is far from over. The team continues its fundraising project of $200 million for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. At the time of writing, Inspiration4 donations has reached $60,421,639. Isaacman donated an extra $100 million.

Inspiration4 Fundraising Mission: Elon Musk Donates, where is President Joe Biden?

After Inpsiration4 tweeted its success, Elon Musk committed a $50 million donation for their fundraising project. The development shocked many on the internet. Musk's tweet received 5,003 retweets, 1,222 quote tweets, and 71.4 thousand likes at the time of writing.

Count me in for $50M — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) September 19, 2021

Inspiration4 crew member Hayley Arceneaux thanked Musk for the generous offer. The donation boosted the fundraising goal to completion.

This brings tears to my eyes. Thank you @elonmusk for this generous donation toward our $200 million dollar fundraising goal for @StJude!!! https://t.co/SX5Nsu3VpR — Hayley Arceneaux (@ArceneauxHayley) September 19, 2021

St. Jude also thanked all involved parties and their donations. They highlighted accomplishing two missions in one night.

Thank you, @rookisaacman, @inspiration4x, @elonmusk, @SpaceX for thinking beyond our planet and making things better for all of us here now and in the future. — St. Jude (@StJude) September 19, 2021

Amid this many accomplishments, curious Twitter user @rhensing asked why the US President refused to acknowledge "4 newest American astronauts who helped raise hundreds of millions of dollars for St. Jude."

He’s still sleeping — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) September 19, 2021

Elon Musk replies with his trademark humor, "He's still sleeping."

Inspiration4 Mission Update: Call for Donation Continues

Despite hitting its goal, the Inspiration4 fundraising project remains open. Interested contributors can make their donations on this page. No deadline was mentioned for the fundraising project.

For anybody interested, the full details on the Inspiration4 mission are recorded on their official website. The website features information about Inspiration4 mission, news, crew, merchandise and blog posts.

According to Space.com, many Inspiration4 fundraiser programs might still happen soon. The team plans to auction some of their items like the Martin Guitar ukulele played by Sembroski, art drawn by Proctor, flight jackets, and related non-fungible tokens (NFT). More updates should be made available soon.

The full video playback of Inspiration4 splashdown is available below. Dragon descent sequence begins at the 1:06:18 time marker.



