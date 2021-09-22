NASA Asteroid Mission 2022: Full Details of $10000 Quadrillion-Worth Psyche Asteroid, Spacecraft Engine and Solar Thrusters

NASA recently revealed an exciting space mission. The space agency is building a futuristic propulsion system that emits a "cool blue glow" on its thrusters. This spacecraft would investigate a metal-rich asteroid called Psyche.

Scientists predict Psyche contains iron worth $10,000 quadrillion, a value that would destroy the current world's economy.

Psyche Asteroid: A Precious Discovery in Space

YouTuber Scott Manley explained the details about this mysterious asteroid Psyche. He said Psyche is a "200-kilometer wide, heavy chunk of metallic rock." The unusual rock is believed to be a core piece from a long-destroyed planet in the early solar system.



Aside from its fantastic research value, the asteroid has a lot of iron components. Its overall value is worth more than $10,000 quadrillion, way more than the current world's economy at $73.7 trillion. Careless usage of this resource could cause world markets and the economy to collapse.

NASA Asteroid Mission: A Futuristic Spacecraft

Psyche is about 1.5 billion miles away from Earth. To cross over this great distance, NASA conceptualized and created a futuristic spacecraft, also named Psyche! According to Daily Mail, Psyche would launch in August 2022, traveling approximately 3.5 years to reach the asteroid by 2026.

The Psyche (spacecraft) is said to use solar electric thrusters and tanks full of xenon to fuel its trip. The four thrusters use electromagnetic fields to accelerate and expel charged xenon atoms, creating thrust and generating a blue beam.

NASA Solar System tweeted about the thrusters during its test run. The three pictures include the thrusters' firing, the four Psyche thrusters' development, and the conceptualized Psyche spacecraft.

Engage solar electric propulsion! After its launch next year, electric thrusters emitting a cool blue glow will guide the #MissionToPsyche spacecraft through deep space to a metal-rich asteroid. Details: https://t.co/2q1WmVZUZ9 pic.twitter.com/feUwl5bB2L — NASA Solar System (@NASASolarSystem) September 20, 2021

Psyche is planned to board the SpaceX Falcon Heavy launch vehicle to blast outside Earth's gravity. The launch is set to happen on the historic Pad 39A at NASA's Kennedy Space Center. The launch date is expected to happen around August 22, but not particular details have been revealed.

NASA Asteroid Mission: The Space Adventure

On its space adventure, scientists expect Psyche to travel at 200,000 miles per hour. Interestingly, the four thrusters planned can only produce a gentle thrust. The astonishing speed is accomplished due to the deep space atmosphere that creates no drag on the spacecraft. Psyche would spend its three-year journey powered by solar arrays that convert sunlight to electricity.

Scientists wait with anticipation for the space mission's official launch. They also plan to make many discoveries in the process.

Maxar's Psyche program manager, Steven Scott, said, "Solar electric propulsion technology delivers the right mix of cost savings, efficiency, and power and could play an important role in supporting future science missions to Mars and beyond," per Daily Mail.

If successful, Psyche could make discoveries relating to:

Metals found in space

Asteroids made of iron and nickel

Psyche's component similarities to Earth's core

Solar electric propulsion technology

Self-sufficient space travel beyond the moon

As previously mentioned, Psyche's launch is scheduled to happen in August 2022. Fans have to wait a little longer before they can witness this exciting event.

