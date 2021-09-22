Dogecoin Price Prediction: AMC CEO Drops Huge Poll That Can Boost Doge Value

AMC Entertainment CEO Adam Aron recently opened a Twitter poll asking fans about cryptocurrency. He wondered whether AMC should accept Dogecoin as online payment option.

Aron is a notable businessman mainly recognized as the chairman and CEO of AMC Entertainment Holdings, responsible for the nation's largest theater chain. Adam is also the co-owner of NBA franchise Philadelphia 76ers and former CEO of Norwegian Cruise Line.

Recently, Aron surprisingly showed support for cryptocurrencies.

AMC CEO Adam Aron Tweets Cryptocurrencies and Dogecoin

Aron is looking to expand AMC's business by accepting cryptocurrency as an online payment. He recently tweeted that AMC would accept "Bitcoin for online ticket and concession payments by year-end 2021." The option applies to other big cryptocurrencies like Ethereum and Litecoin.

Cryptocurrency enthusiasts: you likely know @AMCTheatres has announced we will accept Bitcoin for online ticket and concession payments by year-end 2021. I can confirm today that when we do so, we also expect that we similarly will accept Ethereum, Litecoin and Bitcoin Cash. pic.twitter.com/uKcFyQotoJ — Adam Aron (@CEOAdam) September 16, 2021

By Tuesday afternoon, Aron tweeted another announcement that shocked fans and cryptocurrency investors. He said, "I sincerely want to hear your opinion, via this Twitter Poll... I hear from many on my Twitter feed we should accept Dogecoin too. Do you think AMC should explore accepting Dogecoin?"

I sincerely want to hear your opinion, via this Twitter Poll. By year-end 2021, AMC will take Bitcoin, Etherum, Litecoin and Bitcoin Cash for online payments. I hear from many on my Twitter feed we should accept Dogecoin too. Do you think AMC should explore accepting Dogecoin? — Adam Aron (@CEOAdam) September 21, 2021

At the time of writing, the poll embedded above has seven hours left before closure. Voting scores were recorded as:

Yes, for sure do it: 68%

Yes, but I won't use it: 8.4%

No, not that important: 6.8%

No, a waste of effort: 15%

The tweet has already gained 5125 retweets, 1056 quote tweets and 11.8 thousand likes as of time of writing. Member participation through comments and voting continues to rise, so number might change.

Read Also: Dogecoin Price Prediction: Should You Invest in Doge Today Amid Rising Value?

Dogecoin Price Prediction: Will Investors See a Boost?

Aron's efforts further contribute to Dogecoin's fame and reputation. Investors like Elon Musk and Mark Cuban ahave lso influenced the meme coin's global recognition. Investors are now wondering if this would create the next big surge for Dogecoin.

To briefly point out, Dogecoin originated as an internet joke and meme coin. However, its massive popularity helped it gain real value on the market, along with a reputation for enormous growth. Previous reports mentioned that Dogecoin has gained 10,000 percent growth over the past year and 130,000 percent growth in the past five years.

Investors are looking out for a similar "surge" happening.

Coin Desk marked Dogecoin trading at $0.21 with a .49 percent upward trend in the last 24 hours at the time of writing. This is a significant improvement compared to the Monday and Tuesday losses.

Analysts from The Motley Fool warned of Dogecoin volatility and further declines. They said Dogecoin's growing popularity has also invited scrutiny from regulators. Dogecoin prices could also be affected by local law enforcement.

Fortunately, Dogecoin has also received good news. Dog value increased after it has been adopted as a payment option for over 1600 merchants. Dogecoin price might be boosted after the poll and Aron and AMC make their conclusion.



Related Article: Ethereum Price Crash: Experts Warn Danger Amid Selloff, Massive Solana and Cardano Competition