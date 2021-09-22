'Pokémon Unite' Mobile Download for Android, iOS, Switch: Links, Gameplay and More Details

Pokémon Unite is now available for download for iOS, Android, and Nintendo Switch, Sept. 22, Wednesday. The Pokémon Company launches a free Pokémon Unite mobile download for anyone with an Apple phone or tablet with iOS 10 and above, while Android 4.4 and other superior versions for Android devices.

Among the latest updates include the language customization and the Pokémon Unite battle pass titled Galactic Ghost 094. You can also check the official website for the latest Pokémon Unite game updates.

Download Links

Pokémon Unite mobile download links are available on the Pokémon Unite official website. Just click on the 'Available Now' button at the upper right corner of the homepage. You can also go directly to Google Play, Apple Store, or Nintendo website to download Pokémon Unite mobile for free.

Gameplay

The Pokémon Unite website provides an overview of the game. The game is set on Aeos Island, where powerful energy enhances the abilities of Pokémon residing there.

Together with their chosen Pokémon, trainers will battle using such energy, leading to the growth and temporary evolution of their Pokémon. You can select your Pokémon from the Pokémon Unite Roster, a list of Pokémon according to types, including attackers, speedsters, all-rounders, defenders, and supporters.

Pokémons can learn new moves and playstyles during battles and practices, while trainers get to pick the items to be used for the match. You can choose up to three held items out of the 15 available, so it depends on your chosen combination if it enhances your Pokémon's abilities in battle. Battle items are also available for support.

As trainers defeat others in battle, they get to collect the Aeos energy trainers drop when they lose. This energy will be deposited into one of the opponent's goal zones for points. Therefore, you need to work with other trainers to earn points and defend goal zones, limiting the chances of opponents to score. The team with the most points at the end wins.

Rewards and Holographic Outfits

Continuous battles can unlock Pokémons, win trainer outfits, and Pokémon Holowear (holographic outfits) through in-game rewards. Aeos gems can also unlock rewards using real-world money. You should also watch out for powerful wild Legendary Pokémon to change the course of battle.

