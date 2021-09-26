Samsung S22 Design Leaked! Specs, Features and MORE

Samsung Galaxy S22 leaked photos have been spotted online! A reliable leaker tweeted some image render of the new phone, revealing its new design and specs.

Following the success of the Samsung Galaxy S21 series, fans have been discussing the unofficial Galaxy S22. Several people wonder what big improvements Samsung would add up to an already premium device. A Twitter data miner responded with some of the rumored specs for the incoming device.



Samsung S22 Leaks: Samsung Galaxy S22 Pro and Samsung Galaxy Note 22 Ultra

Keep in mind that these leaks are unofficial renders for Galaxy S22 Ultra. Samsung has yet to confirm the existence of this smartphone. Analysts expect that the Samsung S22 would be revealed some time in January 2022 at the earliest.

TechRadar said Samsung might release three models for the Samsung Galaxy S22 series:

Samsung Galaxy S22: the base model for the series

Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus: might be referred to as Samsung Galaxy S22 Pro

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra: might be referred to as Samsung Galaxy Note S22 Ultra

Previous rumors already suggest that the Samsung S22 would replace the Samsung Note series, and this latest development further supports that claim. Altogether, these rumors tease a powerful Samsung S22 that should feature the cutting-edge technologies of the S series and the powerful utility of the Note series.

Tipster @OnLeaks tweeted a first look at the Samsung Galaxy S22 and Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus models. Both have 360-degree videos and 5k renders.

Samsung Galaxy S22 and Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus: List of Specs and Features

According to Zouton, Samsung Galaxy S22 would be driven by Circa 6-inch flat display. It would use Android 11 and a 4500 mAh battery. Samsung Galaxy S22 could cost between $799 to $1199 depending on storage variants.

And, in order to wrap up my #Samsung #GalaxyS22 Series run, here comes your very first and early look at the vanilla #GalaxyS22! (360° video + stunning 5K renders + dimensions)



On behalf of @ZoutonUS -> https://t.co/YXsk4j4izZ pic.twitter.com/0064eArcSh — Steve H.McFly (@OnLeaks) September 25, 2021

Key features for Samsung Galaxy S22 also include a 50MP main camera lens (with 12MP ultra-wide and telephoto), and 146 x 70.5 x 7.6mm body dimension. Samsung Galaxy S22 is expected to bear a strong resemblance to the Galaxy S21 series. However, it should be comparatively smaller to the model.

According to 91mobiles, Samsung Galaxy S22+ would feature: Samsung Exynos 2100 chipset, 12 GB RAM, Octa-core CPU (2.9 GHz, Single core, Cortex X1 + 2.8 GHz, Tri core, Cortex A78 + 2.2 GHz, Quad-core, Cortex A55), 166 mm size, 50MP main camera lens (with 12MP ultra-wide and 16 MP selfie camera), and 4500 mAh battery.

And now, your very first and early look at the #Samsung #GalaxyS22Plus! (360° video + gorgeous 5K renders + dimensions)



On behalf of my Friends over @91mobiles -> https://t.co/HGBSAU8psS pic.twitter.com/gizwxHbEEs — Steve H.McFly (@OnLeaks) September 25, 2021

No new features were added to the Samsung Galaxy S22+; however, all its base features got significant improvements. Its RAM and chipset, in particular, are some of the firsts in the Samsung Series lineup.

Again, keep in mind that these are only rumors and leaks for smartphone devices. All information is subject to change based on Samsung's decisions. More details for the smartphone might be revealed later this year.

