Tesla Autopilot Bug: Elon Musk Promises Bug Report Tool After Users Complain of Problematic Autopilot

Tesla CEO Elon Musk replied on a tweet to address a complaint against Tesla's autopilot bug. It all started when Wade Anderson took to Twitter to express his frustration about the buggy autopilot feature of the car.

Anderson said in his tweet that he got a "forward collision warning on a very hilly road" even though there is no car in front of him. The Tesla user then shared that it "shouldn't count against the driver rating in the app" because it was clearly a problem with the Autopilot system. The said user then requested for Musk and Co. to allow drivers to send a bug report when such things happen.

In addition to ☝I got a ding against me for hard braking when it was AP that braked. What can we do? Should we not use AP at all for now?@elonmusk — Wade Anderson (@wadeanderson) September 26, 2021

Musk saw the tweet and replied, saying drivers "should be able to press mic button & say "bug report ..."

Noted. You should be able to press mic button & say “bug report …” — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) September 26, 2021

Tesla Autopilot Bug Draws Complaints

Tesla made a software update on Friday, allowing their customers to have access to the company's latest innovation called Full Self-Driving Beta (FSD Beta) software, per CNBC. The FSD Beta is a driver assistant software that guarantees an "autosteer on city streets". However, Tesla reminded that drivers are supposed to be observant and prepared to take the wheel. The software was tested with about 2,000 people including customers and employees on public roads despite the fact that the software has not been debugged.

Self-driving technology has appealed to the masses with its convenience. Self driving has long been proven possible in numerous aspects on the road. However, due to the complaints of some users in their car acting on a different instruction than what they are supposed to, it still cannot be relied upon all the time.

Research found on Science Direct stated that Tesla's autopilot can be more threatening to both full active human driving and full automated driving. There is a behavior change seen for drivers who fully use automated driving, as the availability of this option in cars takes the driver's attention away from paying active attention in driving and instead focusing on leisure activities.

Tesla has proven itself to be a capable car, however, circumstances like the concern of Anderson are still experienced by many up to this day. Tesla, on the other hand, stated that the Autopilot is "designed to assist you with the most burdensome parts of driving" and that its features still "require active driver supervision and do not make the vehicle autonomous".

Tesla Autopilot Crash Under Investigation

Due to the change in administration, the National Highway Traffic and Safety Administration ordered automakers to release data on every crash that involves automated driving systems, which includes Tesla.

Nonetheless, Tesla may or may not be able to comply because they can legally declare that the data in question are proprietary business information. According to Professor Bryant Walker Smith--a professor at the University of South Carolina and one of the leading experts in the legal field of motor vehicle law--Tesla could conceal data making it challenging for the NHTSA to gather out useful information, per LA Times. Moreover, the public agency may not have the adequate expertise to analyze once the data is present in their hands and legal challenges might largely be present.

Be that as it may, efforts on pursuing data from these automakers are not fruitless, as Smith said that "this is NHTSA trying to unlock the doors to a whole lot of information, and it will be fascinating to see what jumps out."

Users have experienced that bugs are undeniably present in Tesla's autopilot cars. Being on autopilot has led to injuries, crashes and deaths. On the side of the NHTSA, it is evident that they are making efforts to understand the innovations eminent in those companies to better grasp where technology is heading across the industry.

