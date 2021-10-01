New Android Malware Infects 10 Million Users, Steals Money: Full List of Apps With GriftHorse Trojan Found in Google PlayStore

An aggressive malware is recently discovered, affecting over 10 million Android users. The malware GriftHorse Trojan attacks through phishing techniques and premium services scams that help it spread and increase its infections. This malware has successfully stolen hundreds of millions of Euros. Even worse, apps carrying this malware are available in Google Play Store.

Cybercrimes on mobile devices are on the rise. Hackers take their malicious strategies to mobile devices and target these user endpoints for financial crimes. This latest tactic exploits mobile applications to infect the device.

At a glance, the malware GriftHorse Trojan appears harmless. GriftHorse would ask for user permission to access calls, the internet, and other related functions. The real attack happens months later, when users get charged with premium service they never subscribed to

According to Zimperium zLabs, the Android Trojan attack has been running its campaign since November 2020. Malicious applications that distribute this malware are found both in Google Play Store and third-party applications.

Users are warned to be responsible for their own security and avoid falling victim to the GriftHorse Trojan.

List of Infected Applications that Carry GriftHorse Trojan

Zimperium zLabs listed out some of the apps with this malware. Users are advised to avoid installing them.

Amazing Video Editor

Bag X-Ray 100% Scanner

Bus - Metrolis 2021

Call Recoder Pro

Call Blocker-Spam Call Blocker

Cinema Hall: Free HD Movies

Coupons & Gifts: InstaShop

GPS Phone Tracker - Family Locator

Fingerprint Changer

Fitness Point

Free Calls WorldWide

Geospot: GPS Location Tracker

GPS Phone Tracker - Family Locator

Handy Translator Pro

Horoscope : Fortune

iCare - Find Location

iConnected Tracker

Instant Speech Translation

Lifeel - scan and test

My Chat Translator

My Locator Plus

Plant Camera Identifier

Racers Car Driver

Safe Lock

Screen Mirroring TV Cast

Slime Simulator

Smart Spot Locator

These are only some of the many infected apps available on the internet.

Zimperium zLabs also warned that GriftHorse Trojan exists in over 70 countries worldwide. The infected app quickly changes the language and display content depending on the user's IP address.

Due to its elusive nature, the cybercriminal group behind GriftHorse campaign has been receiving a stable cash flow of illicit funds from their victims, generating millions of recurring revenues each month.

Hackers Attack Cars Using $22 Device

Hackread also warned owners about a new strategy that breaks a car's wireless security system.

Breaking the wireless security system of a car is a common strategy; however, these malicious actors could actually do the trick at very cheap costs. They would only need $22 worth of antennas, transmitters, and batteries!

Here is an image of the device.

According to Hackread, security researchers from Qihoo 360 said, "The attack uses the two devices to extend the effective range of the key fob. You're working in your office or shopping in the supermarket, and your car is parked outside. Someone slips near you and then someone else can open up and drive your car. It's simple."

Drivers are warned to be extra careful with the people close to them.



