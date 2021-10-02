NASA Hubble Images: Online Tool Lets You Check What Space Telescope Saw During Your Birthday!

NASA is giving the public a gift, the NASA Hubble Images, a new online tool that allows you to see a snapshot of deep space taken by the telescope on your birthday.

The National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) developed a program to determine which celestial object the Hubble Space Telescope captured on your birthday to commemorate the Hubble Space Telescope's 30th anniversary.

The space telescope by NASA monitors the universe 24/7. The space telescope was launched on April 24, 1990, and was sent into orbit the next day. It has altered our perception of the universe, and astronomy has never been the same since.

NASA's Hubble Images on Your Birthday

The new page on NASA's website is titled, "What Did Hubble See on Your Birthday?" Only the user's birth date and month must be selected from the drop-down list before clicking submit, and then the tool searches for a photograph of the cosmos taken on that day over Hubble's 30 years in space.

According to FirstPost, the NASA Hubble Images brought a significant change that contributed immensely to scientists by providing evidence that gives a comprehensive understanding of the celestial bodies in our solar system, including galaxies, planets, nebulas, space vapors, and some of the most distant stars.

Click here to find out what NASA Hubble Images captured during your birthday.

For instance, if your birthday is on October 3, NASA's Hubble Images will display a unique photograph captured on October 3 and will give you immediate facts about the celestial thing captured.

The caption states, "On October 3 in 2009: GOODS South FieldMore than 12 billion years of cosmic history are shown in this panoramic view of thousands of galaxies in various stages of assembly. The view covers a portion of the southern field of a galaxy census called the Great Observatories Origins Deep Survey (GOODS)."

Read Also: NASA Hubble Images: Space Telescope Captures Enchanting Photo of Star Nursery!

NASA's Hubble Just Turned 30

31 years ago, @NASAHubble launched into space 🔭



To commemorate the occasion, astronomers aimed the renowned observatory at one of the brightest stars seen in our galaxy: AG Carinae. 🌟 https://t.co/LTXcWYxoHw pic.twitter.com/l46QFOlcSv — NASA (@NASA) April 24, 2021

To commemorate, NASA shared a photograph of one of our galaxy's brightest stars earlier this week. The star seen in the official published photo is about 20,000 light-years away and is named AG Carinae. According to the American space agency, the uniqueness of the star AG Carinae is among the cluster's largest.

In addition, NASA has been releasing breathtaking photographs obtained by the telescope on its social media accounts regularly. The Hubble Space Telescope, according to NASA, can detect objects as small as a "pair of fireflies in Tokyo that are less than 10 feet apart" from Washington, as quoted by FirstPost.

In 1990, the European Space Agency (ESA) and NASA collaborated on the Hubble Space Telescope, launched for the first time in 1990. It was the first giant telescope to be launched into space, and it has been orbiting the planet ever since.

As reported by CTV News, the telescope does not move around the galaxy on its own. Instead, it orbits Earth at a speed of around 27,400 kilometers per hour, allowing it to gaze deep into space from above the cloud layer.

The Hubble Space Telescope, named after American astronomer Edwin P. Hubble, weighs as much as two "full-grown African elephants" and is about the size of a huge school bus, according to NASA.

Related Article: NASA Hubble Images and Videos: Space Telescope Makes Shocking Discovery in Jupiter's Great Red Spot