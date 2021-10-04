Tired of Using Facebook Messenger, WhatsApp? 3 Best Messaging Apps to Use If You're Scared of Another FB Outage

Were you waiting for an important message on Facebook but you cannot open the app? Apparently, the social media giant encountered an unexpected outage on Monday that lasted for about six hours. Aside from FB, other social media apps under the company were also affected by the said outage. This includes essential messaging apps such as Facebook Messenger, WhatsApp and Instagram.

While it looks like Facebook and its apps are back online now, there is definitely a reason to be worried that another outage might happen. With that said, we take a loot at three messaging apps that are available to use if you fear another FB outage, as per Zapier.

3. Viber

Aside from Facebook Messenger, Viber also contains important features that you need for everyday communications. This app contains text and media messaging, as well as free voice and video call service which can be extended to those who are not on Viber yet. Regarding its users, most of them are from the US, Russia, Brazil, and India. Viber is available on iOS, Android, Mac, and Windows.

For a much-detailed explanation of its feature, Viber contains the following:

Group chats can have up to 250 participants.

Users can communicate through sending an instant voice and video messages.

GIFs and stickers are created for faster response.

End-to-end encryption is also available. This means that users can share private keys with specific people to maintain security.

Viber Out is also available. This feature allows you to call any mobile or landline number in the world, but with a service charge.

Apart from these features, the app also has several communities or group chats. These public chats can have an unlimited number of members.

As mentioned, Viber is a free messaging app that works almost the same as Facebook messenger. Keep in mind that the Viber Out feature has a certain payment if used.

If you want to download Viber app, proceed to their website.

2. Telegram

Telegram is the best texting app for speed and security, as per Zapier. This app is available on iOS, Android, Web, Mac, Windows and Linux.

Regarding its detailed feature, Telegram contains the following:

Group chats can have up to 200,000 participants.

Message are stored in the cloud and can be accessed on any Telegram clients.

Same with Viber, it also contains end-to-end encryption, this feature is called Secret Chats. Unlike regular chats, Secret Chats are not stored in the cloud.

Self-destruct timer for Secret Chats is available. This deletes messages after they served their purpose.

On a positive note, Telegram is free for everyone. If you wish to download Telegram's app, visit their website to know more.

1. Wickr Me

Lastly, Wickr Me is said to be the best texting app for security. Same with Telegram, it is also available for iOS, Android, Mac, Windows and Linux. This app can send texts, video, images and files with storage not less than 10MB.

Aside from the end-to-end encryption, Wickr Me has a feature called Shredder. Since messages expire after six days for this app, this feature overwrites deleted messages for possible data recovery. Wickr Me does not require to be tied on any accounts, which means it only needs a username and a password. Unfortunately, there is no recovery option if a password is forgotten.

Wickr Me has three options for download:

Wickr Me: Free private messenger

Wickr Pro: Free secure collaboration for the enterprise

Wickr Enterprise: Full control and total compliance

Same with Viber and Telegram, Wickr Me is free of charge. To download the said app, users can visit their page.

