Looking for the Next Axie Infinity? 3 NFT Games That You Should Watch Out For

Spending time both in gaming and earning money can now be done together through the NFT Games powered by blockchain technology.

NFT games are transforming the world we live in now, specifically the gaming industry, as blockchain technology is getting widely and deeply accepted by many.

Non-fungible tokens, popularly known as NFTs, are digital assets anyone can possess, such as songs, art, memes, and collectibles.

Blockchain technology plays a vital role in NFTs serving as decentralized digital ledgers. Similar to the assets we can have physically, NFT can also be sold and bought. Blockchain technology tracks the validity and ownership of each asset.

NFT GAMES

Players can collect non-fungible tokens in NFT Games, which are blockchain-based games with tokenized in-game assets (NFTs). Some of these game payouts are cryptocurrency, while others let players buy NFTs in-game and then sell them for a profit.

In the past, gaming companies had complete power. They've gained a huge amount of money from in-game purchases. However, the items individuals purchase aren't ever really theirs. On the other hand, blockchain NFT games are revolutionizing that. Whenever you purchase something in a blockchain game, you become its only owner and have complete control over it, as per CNBC.

AXIE INFINITY

Axie Infinity is one of the most sought-after NFT games, which quickly dominated the NFT game industry, according to Good Returns. It allows players to obtain gifts that can be exchanged for actual money simply by playing the game.

Axie Infinity is a blockchain-based NFT game that was heavily-inspired by the ever-popular Pokémon video game franchise. Axie Infinity focuses on breeding, growing, and combating cute creatures. It's an excellent example of how gaming and cryptocurrencies coexist.

Space Misfits

Space Misfits is another NFT game that is on the rise. Space Misfits uses ENJIN Blockchain technology that allows gamers to "Play to Earn" without depositing any money. Space Misfits is a thrilling and deadly action space game for blockchain users and NFT game enthusiasts, as per AltCoinBuzz.

To explore new worlds, compete for limited resources, grow their fleet, and make a fortune in space, gamers can earn BITS and mine NFTs in the game. Furthermore, Space Misfits NFTs are performing notably nowadays.

The game allows you to earn multiple types of NFTs by playing Space Misfits. However, Space Mistifs is still under the Beta development phase, although the game is reported to be under alpha testing.

Dreams Quest

Dreams Quest is a decentralized play-to-earn NFT game -- a type of game powered by blockchain technology. What differentiates Dreams Quest and makes it distinctive is that, unlike Axie Infinity where you need money to start, this will be a free-to-play game with several earning options for its users.

Players can do multiple things inside the game, including running their own marketplace, selling non-game-play cards, and renting their deck. In terms of innovation, Dreams Quest NFTs are quite advanced, including the first Dynamic NFT game of its kind.

Extraordinary in-game situations, like game cards, might change the trajectory of the game. Climate, temperature, and the in-game atmosphere can all affect card qualities.

It's also worth mentioning that $DREAMS is the game's native token, which can be used to purchase improvements, manufacture things, and compete in tournaments. As a result, you can use in-game money to upgrade items, buy new ones, or build new ones, but you can also withdraw the coins you earn or produce.

Fantasy Equity

According to Tech Crunch, Visionrare is a game that inventors Jacob Claerhout and Boris Gordts view as a method to take the gamification of investment to its logical conclusion, simulating the attractiveness of fantasy equity sports leagues and allowing users to compete alongside peers by investing in firms they believe will succeed.

Customers can compete to build the best-performing fake portfolio by bidding on NFT shares of thousands of different businesses at auction. The game tries to demystify the complexities of venture capital through a bidding system linked to the firms' legitimate funding processes and performance in the real world.

Each investment round, Visionrare auctions off 100 serialized VisionShares, a few at a time for each firm, with bidding beginning at $5. Once the person has a particular number of shares, they can create a team and compete with other individuals in a fantasy-style experience, constantly moving a scoreboard while fighting for a piece of the VisionShares' collective worth based on their individual portfolio's performance.

