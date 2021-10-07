Twitter Warning 2021: 3 Notifications That Twitter Will Send If a Thread Gets 'Intense'

Twitter is testing prompts that warn users if a thread could get heated or intense. The Twitter warning 2021 works on both iOS and Android users and is called "Heads Up."

For what it's worth, Twitter also clarified that not all users will have this prompt for now since it is still in its testing phase.

Aside from "Heads Up," Twitter has also released several updates for a healthier community.

New Twitter Feature: 'Heads up'

Twitter's "Head up" feature aims to prevent users engage in a toxic conversation, as well as be informed if a thread will likely cause an argument, per Engadget. Apart from this reason, Twitter also intends to empower their users to have more control over their interactions on the platform.

Moreover, "Heads up" wants to further prevent harassment on Twitter.

Ever want to know the vibe of a conversation before you join in? We’re testing prompts on Android and iOS that give you a heads up if the convo you’re about to enter could get heated or intense.



This is a work in progress as we learn how to better support healthy conversation. pic.twitter.com/x6Nsn3HPu1 — Twitter Support (@TwitterSupport) October 6, 2021

In its post, Twitter explained that there is no censorship for the "Heads up" feature, but rather the said notice will give users more context on Twitter conversations as well as inform them on the discussion that they wish to join.

Regarding the said notice, a warning prompt will appear on a tweet when the conversation is deemed getting intense and heated. The said notice will issue reminders like "conversations like this can be intense." If a user still chooses to reply to the conversation thread, another reminder will appear on top of the thread. The Twitter reminder will have "let's look out for each other."

Read Also: Concerned Your iPhone Has a Virus? Warning Signs of Malware, Five Ways To Remove

Under this reminder, three dots will appear which further explains the reason behind prompt. Among the said notifications are:

1. Remember the human: It tells that communicating with users along with respect creates a better community on Twitter.

2. Facts matter: Fact-checking will not just help everyone but the Twitter community as well.

3. Diverse perspectives have value: Discovering new ideas not only strengthens your own but also adds information.

Keep in mind that "Heads up" feature is still in progress. In response to determining a heated convo, Twitter responded that they might consider a tweet topic and the relationship between the author and commenter.

The criteria we use to determine which conversations will show this prompt may change as we learn from this test. We may consider the Tweet topic and the relationship between the Tweet author and replier.



It’s an early test, so we may not get it right every time. — Twitter Support (@TwitterSupport) October 6, 2021

Other Interesting Updates from Twitter App

As mentioned, Twitter has released several updates made to have a healthier community. Some of these updates are the following:

1. Safety Mode

This feature automatically blocks trolls for seven days. Through enabling the "Safety Mode," it prevents accounts that are likely to be the source of harassment, such as those who tweet hateful statements and users sending repetitive and uninvited replies or mentions, per Engadget.

Keep in mind that after the seven-day period ends, blocked users will be notified of the recaps that "Safety Mode" identified.

2. Birdwatch

This feature has similarities to "Heads up." Birdwatch aims to prevent misinformation on Twitter. This feature is a community-driven approach which fact checks Twitter users directly through crowdsourcing, per Tech Crunch. In addition to this, users will be able to point out misleading content.

Apart from "Safety Mode" and "Birdwatch," Twitter plans to expand its social privacy matters. The said expansion includes archiving tweets, leaving conversations and hiding liked tweets.

Related Article: Are Facebook and Twitter Down? Use These Tools to Check If There's an Outage