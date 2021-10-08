Elon Musk Wants to Build His Own Electric Supersonic Jet: Can He Do It?

Elon Musk wants to take over the skies! His latest tweet teases about an electric supersonic jet he could make if his brain would survive the challenge.

Many are looking forward to the next big move that the billionaire entrepreneur and business magnate would make. With Musk's work profile as the founder and CEO of SpaceX and Tesla, his next project is expected to have a lot of impact in the industry.



Elon Musk Tweets His Own Supersonic Jet

Peter H. Diamandis, an entrepreneur, author and investor, tweeted Musk's accomplishments in the business and technological industry. He mentioned how Musk played a huge role in transforming payments (a reference to X.com), space exploration (a reference to SpaceX), cars and green energy adaptation (a reference to Tesla).

Diamandis ended his tweet with a question: "what industry do you want him (Musk) to tackle next? My choice is aviation... What's yours?"

What industry do you want him to tackle next? My choice is aviation… What’s yours? — Peter H. Diamandis, MD (@PeterDiamandis) October 7, 2021

For reference, aviation is an industry encompassing all sorts of air travel and related activities that facilitate it. According to Revfien, this includes the airline industry (for private and public flights), aircraft manufacturing, research companies, military aviation and so much more.

Musk surprised fans when he replied, "I'm so dying to do a supersonic, electric VOTL jet, but adding more work will make my (head explode)."

Diamandis immediately joked back: "Elon, I could swear I saw a design for an electric supersonic jet on "your drawing board" when i visited years back... i want one!!"

Elon, I could swear I saw a design for an electric supersonic jet on “your drawing board” when i visited years back… i want one!! — Peter H. Diamandis, MD (@PeterDiamandis) October 7, 2021

A Supersonic Electric Jet by Elon Musk

Keep in mind that Musk is recognized as a strong supporter of sustainable and renewable energy. His Tesla company focuses on sales of eco-friendly merchandise like solar panels, solar roof tiles, battery energy storage systems and rechargeable electric vehicles.

Musk's idea to create an electric jet is both radical and exciting. Is it even possible, especially for it to travel at supersonic speeds?

Unfortunately, Musk concluded he has too much work piled up and the supersonic electric jet would remain a concept idea.

At the time of writing, Musk's supersonic jet tweet received 1404 retweets, 204 quote tweets, and 27,000 likes. Regardless of it as joke or not, Musk's tweet definitely sparked interest and discussion on the internet.

For now, Musk could possibly concentrate his efforts on other efforts of his Tesla and SpaceX companies. After all, SpaceX is one of the companies in the world exploring to make space tourism readily available and accessible for all.

There is also the issue of Tesla creating a truly autonomous and full-self driving car. With all these going on, the electric supersonic jet might have to wait for now.

