iPhone 14 Leaks Reveal Shocking Hole-Punch Design Change: Specs, Features and More Rumors

The iPhone 13 series are now officially launched, which means we can all start speculating on what the next-generation iPhone models will look like.

The iPhone 14 leaks stated that the iPhone 14 design won't rely exclusively on a hole-punch cutout to house the TrueDepth camera system, which might indicate that Apple will keep the notch alongside a hole-punch design.

In a recent report by MacRumors, Ming-Chi Kuo, an Apple analyst, claimed that Apple would utilize a hole-punch design for at least the high-end 2022 iPhone models, comparable to several flagship Android devices.

According to Ming-Chi Kuo's description, Jon Prosser posted the iPhone 14 leaks by sharing the renders of the speculated iPhone 14 design.

Based on a now-deleted Weibo post from user @PandaIsBald, it will be difficult for Apple to remove the notch entirely even if the iPhone 14 features a hole-punch design.

The account, which correctly predicted that Apple will reveal the ninth-generation iPad at its September event, claimed that it is unlikely that the company will replace the notch with a hole-punch cut out entirely, and that instead, the iPhone 14 design will keep a notch but with a smaller footprint.

The tech giant made the notch narrower in width but somewhat taller on the iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro.

Apple achieved this by reducing the TrueDepth camera system's component sizes, and reengineering the internals. The earpiece was also placed at the top of the bezel this year, leaving more room in the notch.

iPhone 14 design features

Although the iPhone 14 series is still a year away, speculations about the next-generation iPhones have also already begun to circulate online, with the most recent suggesting that Apple would double the maximum storage next year on the iPhones.

This year, Apple increased the maximum capacity on the iPhone 13 to 1TB on the Pro and Pro Max models. And as per GSMArena, the iPhone 14 design series will include 2TB of QLC storage if leaks are true.

The report doesn't name any specific models, but if Apple is intending to offer 2TB storage, it will most likely be on the Pro and Pro Max versions, with the remaining models' capacity, projected to increase from 512GB to 1TB.

Furthermore, the speculation of the Cupertino giant enhancing the iPhone 14 design storage for next years' production might be because of new or additional camera functions since recording ProRes footage in 4K resolution at 30 frames per second requires at least 256GB of storage on this year's Pro and Pro Max models.

The iPhone 1080p 30 FPS ProRes videos is limited to the 128GB version.

It is also foreseen that the Apple iPhone 14 leak design will eliminate the iPhone mini lineup in 2022. Instead, it is believed that it will be replaced with a larger model available only in two sizes: 6.1 inches and 6.7 inches, each available in vanilla and Pro configurations.

However, there is still a year until the iPhone 14 series is announced, and the iPhone maker is most likely still developing and testing different combinations for that new generation. This also implies no layout decisions iPhone 14 designs have been made official and will not be made for several months.

Designs could always develop just before the final product arrives, so take the rumors with a pinch of salt.

