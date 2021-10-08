Scaling a Cryptocurrency business to $2m in the middle of a pandemic: Crypto Kings Founder Kyl Jay shares his story.

The world has been in the profound effects of the COVID-19 pandemic for over a year now, and the impacts of this drawn-out fight are apparent in various zones. Notwithstanding, a few groups figured out how to explore this period to build brands and put resources into themselves. One such individual is Kyl Jay.

Kyl Jay is a specialist broker with over a year of involvement with exchanging stocks, crypto, and forex. He is also the Founder of Crypto Kings, an institute that helps people discover compound investing power.

"I have been an entrepreneur my whole life," Kyl admits. "I've never wanted to fall under the normal routine of working for someone else, so I became obsessed with being my own boss. All of my business ventures continued to grow through my experience."

Notwithstanding the amazing achievement that Kyl appreciates today in his field, he didn't begin as a Crypto broker.

"I have been trading for over a year now, and I spent a lot of time day trading in stocks before switching over to the crypto space."

Shockingly, COVID-19 had a significant influence on Kyle's choice to wander into digital currency.

"The pandemic actually had a positive impact on me personally," Kyl admits. "It forced me to sit at home and get laser-focused on my craft. As COVID hit more parts of the world, I began to test the waters within the crypto space. I started out with a personal investment of $20,000. Within a year, I had grown it to $2,000,000. I had never seen that sort of growth from my other ventures in such a short time. These results really inspired me to turn around and foster a community of fellow traders."

Closely following this stunning accomplishment, Kyl Jay established Crypto Kings to show different brokers his procedures and systems.

"Here at Crypto Kings, we have a community that's rapidly filling up with investment-centered people. We educate people on the financial market, empower them with knowledge on trading and the trading tools available to them. At Crypto Kings, we also cover risk management and the proper ways to place trades. Our number one goal is to show the power in compound investing."

The impact of Crypto Kings is now spreading inside the digital money industry, and Kyl has no expectations of easing back down.

" My primary goal is to help the everyday person see the power of investing in the crypto space. In the future, the leaders that would have manifested from Crypto Kings will take charge," Kyl declares. "I am extremely confident that the students today will be the leaders of tomorrow. I believe over the next couple of years; and this community will be massive. Cryptocurrency is here to stay."