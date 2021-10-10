Child Tax Credit Updates: Deadline for Signing Up to Get $600 or More, Eligibility, Non-Filer Tool

The IRS is calling out to families with eligible children to apply for child tax credit payments immediately. Families who register now will see larger payments than those receiving their money since July. Moreover, the deadline to apply for CTC payments is coming, as eligible Americans only have until October 15 to complete their applications.

The government knows child care could get expensive, so they approved the child tax credit program support of $3,000 to $3,600 payments for eligible children. Half of the payments, $1,500 to $1,800 are released as $250 to $300 monthly payments starting July. The second half will be released as a lump sum after the tax return filing in 2022.

Up to date, families should have received three waves of payments from July to September. This month's CTC payment will be released on October 15.

Child Tax Credit Update Portal: How to Sign Up

American families with eligible children who never received their CTC payments might need to register via IRS non-filer portal.

According to the IRS, the child tax credit non-filer sign-up tool is for families who have not filed their 2020 tax returns.

Americans are recommended not to use this tool if they:

Filed or plan to file a 2020 tax return.

Claimed all dependents on a 2019 tax return.

Were married at the end of 2020 and have no plans to declare about spouse's information.

Do not have a main home in the United States for more than half the year.

Do not have a qualifying child born before 2021 and had a Social Security number issued before May 17, 2021.

If none of the circumstances above apply to you, then this is how you could use the IRS non-filer tool:

Click on the child tax credit non-filer sign-up tool.

Login or register to an IRS online account.

You must provide your: mailing address, email address, date of birth, social security number or ITIN, valid ID, bank information, AGI or PIN from 2019 tax returns.

Estimated amount missed from payments.

Keep in mind that using this tool would automatically process unpaid stimulus check payments, too. After complying all the necessary information and submitting it, users should simply wait for an update via email.

Get up to $300 or More Monthly Payment

According to the IRS, families who filed late would receive larger monthly payments because the budget will be spread on the remaining months instead of the original six. For example, families who start receiving their CTC payments in October would get $600 monthly payments. On the other hand, families who start receiving in November would get $900 per month.

Experts from The Sun said people should sign up for CTC payments as soon as they can. Otis Rolley, senior vice president of the U.S. equity and economic opportunity initiative, said: "we would hate for money to be left on the table when people are hungry, when people have housing insecurities, food insecurities."



