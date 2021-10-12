Why Is My PS5 Not Working? 10 Steps to Fix Your Console If It Won't Turn On

Why is my PS5 not working?

Sony's next-gen console PlayStation 5 currently has a bug that prevents the console from resuming normal operation after it enters Rest Mode.

With that, the simplest and most common solution is to press and hold the power button for 15 seconds and normal programming will resume again.

Reasons Your PS5 Won't Turn On

Although the PS5 might have a bug, there are also other issues that could prevent it from working properly. These might be the possible causes why your PS5 won't turn on, as reported by The Droid Guy:

Power supply problems PS5 system software is corrupted Your gaming console might be collecting dirt inside. The internal hardware of your gaming console is troubled.

In addition, problems with a software issue are guaranteed if your PS5 console boots into Safe Mode. On the other hand, it would be a hardware problem on your end if your console is completely unresponsive.

How to Fix Your PS5

These are the following ways you can try to do to start your PS5 normally, according to Life Wire:

Reboot our PS5 console manually. If after going into Rest Mode and your console is still not turning on, press down the power button for about 15 seconds. This will allow the gaming console to restart, and a warning message will appear. Try to put a game disc in the drive. If the disc drive on your PS5 Standard Edition is empty, gently try to insert a game; don't force it. Your PS5 may start up normally if it automatically pulls in the disc. Disconnect the power supply for 30 seconds. Disconnect the power source from your PS5 and the power outlet. After reconnecting the power supply, try turning the console on again. Your PS5 might need rebooting if the console turns on but won't start up. To do so, hold down the power button until the blinking LED light turns off. Switch off the power supply and leave the console for 20 minutes before reconnecting it and attempting to turn it on. Try to use a separate power cable. The PS5 makes use of the same IEC C7 power cable as the PS4 and PS3. If you still have an older console, try swapping out the power cords to see if that solves the issue. If you need a replacement cable, you may get one from any electronics store. Change to a new power source. A problem with your power strip, surge protector, or wall socket could have been the cause. If other devices can't use the same outlet, try plugging your PS5 into a different one. Restart your PlayStation 5 while it is in Safe Mode. Turn the console off, then hold down the power button until you hear a second beep to enter Safe Mode. After that, reboot the console by pressing the PS button on your controller. Consider resetting the console as a last resort because it will restore the system to factory settings and remove your game save data. Update the PS5 system software manually. If Safe Mode is accessible, try downloading the most recent version of the system software to a USB drive, and manually install it. Make sure the inside of your PS5 is clean. Dust could get into the console and cause both overheating and other hardware problems. Cleaning it out using compressed air has been proven effective. The case of every PS5 console can be easily opened, however, cleaning the delicate interior components requires caution.

Lastly, if all of these efforts were tried and still your PS5 won't turn on, you can go to your nearest Sony store and get it replaced or fixed. With that, you can visit Sony's PlayStation Fix and Replace page to discover if your PS5 is eligible for a free repair or replacement.

