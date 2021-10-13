NASA Images of Earth: Astronaut Snaps Stunning Photo of Dublin, Ireland From ISS

Ever wonder what Dublin, Ireland looks like from space? A NASA astronaut recently captured the city in a photo from the International Space Station. The space view of Dublin is definitely one of the best NASA images of Earth.

Texas astronaut Shane Kimbrough, a member of Expedition 65, recently tweeted an image of Dublin, Ireland. He said, "One of my favorite cities - Dublin, Ireland! Look forward to seeing all of my friends there next year. Slàinte!" The image stunned many in the internet, getting 818 retweets, 160 quote tweets, and 5,671 likes at the time of writing.

For reference, Expedition 65 is the current ISS team tasked with a mission to research on biology, Earth science, human research, physical science and technology development. They also aim to provide foundations or support for future human spaceflight missions beyond the Moon and Mars.

NASA Images of Earth: Dublin, Ireland Spotted

Interestingly, the image Kimbrough tweeted resembles a golden spiderweb or a broken glass piece. A lot of detail is found in the center, which slowly branched out in the distance and eventually faded into the darkness.

The brightest centerpiece is definitely the heart of the city, which operates with a lot of activity even at night. Bustling city life and heavy-duty nightlights illuminate the city, making it visible even in space.

Another detail to note in the image is the long winding lines around the city. These are possibly main roads and highways. The lights on these roads are generally visible because of the street lights that span its entire distance, making a connected line.

It is also fantastic to see Dublin filled with different colors. Aside from the predominant shades of yellow, the city showcased colors like yellow, red, green, orange and white.

Lastly, it is noticeable that Dublin's lights stretched in the distance. This indicates houses or industries that are farther away from the city. Building or houses in this area have a lot more space between the lights. The big black section on the lower right side of the image could possibly be Dublin bay.

NASA Hubble Image Shows Galaxies Doing Tug-of-War!

Kimbrough's tweet is just one of the many amazing photos captured in space. For example, the iconic NASA Hubble also recently revealed a stunning photo of a celestial phenomena.

Earlier last week, the telescope witnessed galaxies in a tug-of-war. The two interacting and intertwined galaxies, collectively called Arp 91, are located approximately 100 million light-years away from Earth.

Hubble caught a glimpse of two interacting galaxies, called Arp 91, locked in a dangerous dance more than 100 million light-years from Earth!



In this #HubbleFriday image, we see how immense gravitational attraction is causing these galaxies to interact: https://t.co/lqmhYfsnzY pic.twitter.com/9ZmMTA4YCF — Hubble (@NASAHubble) October 8, 2021

NASA explained Arp 91 being compromised by galaxies NGC 5953 and NGC 5954. Both are spiral galaxies, but they appear in different shapes due to the orientation of Earth's view.

The tweeted image actually shows NGC 5954 being pulled by NGC 5953, which resulted with the spiral arm "hanging" downward. Full details on this space phenomena are available in this article.



