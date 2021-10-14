Snapchat Outage Draws Hilarious, Frustrated Reactions From Users: What Happened?

On Wednesday, the messaging app Snapchat went down for thousands of users. Some were kicked out of the app, while others were unable to send messages. With so many users stressed out about losing their streaks, they took over Twitter to post rants and memes on the Snapchat outage.

Many users reported issues with the Snapchat service on Wednesday morning. These issues vary across places and devices, so not everyone experienced the same "problem." Whether it was the app crashing or connectivity issues, Snapchat users confirmed having trouble with it.

Snapchat Customer Support eventually tweeted, "We're aware that some Snapchatters are having issues using the app right now - hang tight, we're looking into it!"

We’re aware that some Snapchatters are having issues using the app right now - hang tight, we’re looking into it! — Snapchat Support (@snapchatsupport) October 13, 2021

Users were unimpressed with this development. They naturally took over Twitter to vent out their frustrations or make fun of the situation. Here are some of the best reactions recorded on the internet.

Snapchat Down: Best Twitter Memes, Reactions, and Comments

Earlier this month, Facebook experienced one of its worse outages in its history. With Snapchat down, it seems Twitter is the only one left standing.

Snapchat also goes down and Twitter remains undefeated.#Snapchat pic.twitter.com/CoWKcNkIUx — WahabRizvi (@wahab_rizvi) October 13, 2021

The "Squid Game" reference doesn't end there. Snapchat users with streaks might experience mental breakdowns.

Unfortunately they can do nothing about the Snapchat issue. Guess its time to cry.

Im going to lose my streaks cause snap is down… 🥲🥲#snapchatdown pic.twitter.com/kusXi1xBQi — Jasmin (@Jasmin_rawr_) October 13, 2021

Some might find the Snapchat outage hard to believe, so they head over Twitter to check.

everyone running to Twitter to make sure their Snapchat isn’t the only one that’s acting up #snapchatdown pic.twitter.com/UiLPWjS8eP — jordan :) (@jordanashleeigh) October 13, 2021

Guess everybody is experiencing the same Snapchat outage problems after all.

everyone coming to Twitter after turning their wifi on and off 9 times cause snapchat down .#snapchatdown pic.twitter.com/ouHuA0pxyI — Shweetzy_010 (@shweetzy_010) October 13, 2021

Read Also: Facebook Update To Help Teens Take Time 'Off' Instagram; Bans Developer For Making App To Take Time 'Off' Facebook Itself

Some users are feeling bittersweet, knowing they aren't the only ones losing their streaks.

The satisfaction of going on Twitter to learn Snapchat is down for everyone and not just you #snapchatdown 😢 pic.twitter.com/csjTEItVaX — Dylan Wagner (@dylanwagnerx) October 13, 2021

Turns out, some people really need Snapchat to communicate with their friends. Don't let the smile fool you. They're not happy with the outage.

when snapchat is the only way you communicate with your friends and it stops working #snapchatdown pic.twitter.com/z2g87rnyBM — anni | loves louis (@annnnn_ni) October 13, 2021

Others are just tired of dealing with Snapchat problems so early in the morning.

Its too early for these apps to be tweaking like come on now… #snapchatdown pic.twitter.com/Ynx1UtGwVF — sheyenne (@sheysiennaa) October 13, 2021

In the end, users are left staring at the infinite looping circle of unsent snaps.

SNAP CHAT PLEASE FIX YOURSELF IM HAVING A CRISIS #snapchatdown pic.twitter.com/iAsK4Pf2ao — Phoenix🎗 (@vossphoenix) October 13, 2021

Snapchat Outage Problems: What Happened?

Approximately three hours after Snapchat confirmed the problem, they tweeted, "The issue has been fixed! If you're still having trouble, please let us know. Happy Snapping!"

The issue has been fixed! If you're still having trouble, please let us know. Happy Snapping! — Snapchat Support (@snapchatsupport) October 13, 2021

To the annoyance of its users, Snapchat did not give an official explanation of the problem. Sources from Tom's Guide said the service was slowly resuming, but it did not directly affect everyone. For now, the fix should reflect within the coming hours. Hopefully, Snapchat won't experience this type of problem again.



Related Article: Netflix Top Global Show Announced: South Korean Thriller Squid Game Knocks Bridgerton, But Is It Worth Streaming?

