Czarina Grace Tech

Snapchat Outage Draws Hilarious, Frustrated Reactions From Users: What Happened?

Snapchat Outage Draws Hilarious, Frustrated Reactions From Users: What Happened?
With so many users stressed out about losing their streaks, they took over Twitter to post rants and memes on the Snapchat outage. Photo : Carl Court/Getty Images

On Wednesday, the messaging app Snapchat went down for thousands of users. Some were kicked out of the app, while others were unable to send messages. With so many users stressed out about losing their streaks, they took over Twitter to post rants and memes on the Snapchat outage.

Many users reported issues with the Snapchat service on Wednesday morning. These issues vary across places and devices, so not everyone experienced the same "problem." Whether it was the app crashing or connectivity issues, Snapchat users confirmed having trouble with it.

Snapchat Customer Support eventually tweeted, "We're aware that some Snapchatters are having issues using the app right now - hang tight, we're looking into it!"

Users were unimpressed with this development. They naturally took over Twitter to vent out their frustrations or make fun of the situation. Here are some of the best reactions recorded on the internet.

Snapchat Down: Best Twitter Memes, Reactions, and Comments

Earlier this month, Facebook experienced one of its worse outages in its history. With Snapchat down, it seems Twitter is the only one left standing.

The "Squid Game" reference doesn't end there. Snapchat users with streaks might experience mental breakdowns.

Unfortunately they can do nothing about the Snapchat issue. Guess its time to cry.

Some might find the Snapchat outage hard to believe, so they head over Twitter to check.

Guess everybody is experiencing the same Snapchat outage problems after all.

Read Also: Facebook Update To Help Teens Take Time 'Off' Instagram; Bans Developer For Making App To Take Time 'Off' Facebook Itself

Some users are feeling bittersweet, knowing they aren't the only ones losing their streaks.

Turns out, some people really need Snapchat to communicate with their friends. Don't let the smile fool you. They're not happy with the outage.

Others are just tired of dealing with Snapchat problems so early in the morning.

 In the end, users are left staring at the infinite looping circle of unsent snaps.

Snapchat Outage Problems: What Happened?

Approximately three hours after Snapchat confirmed the problem, they tweeted, "The issue has been fixed! If you're still having trouble, please let us know. Happy Snapping!"

To the annoyance of its users, Snapchat did not give an official explanation of the problem. Sources from Tom's Guide said the service was slowly resuming, but it did not directly affect everyone. For now, the fix should reflect within the coming hours. Hopefully, Snapchat won't experience this type of problem again.


Related Article: Netflix Top Global Show Announced: South Korean Thriller Squid Game Knocks Bridgerton, But Is It Worth Streaming?

© 2021 iTech Post All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

Tags Snapchat Outage Snapchat down

Trending News

Adertisement

More from iTechPost