Instagram Features: 2 New Tools Help Users Perfect Their IG Live

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic that the world continues to face, social media has been serving its purpose on engaging people. Among those is Instagram, with several users and influencers using Instagram Live to reach out to many people and talk.

Luckily, the Facebook-owned company is introducing new tools to have a perfect IG Live.

2 New Tools to Perfect IG Live

Instagram Live is basically a live stream through the app. Aside from this, followers will be notified when a creator goes live, in which they could also interact with the said real-time session, per Buffer.

According to Engadget, Instagram created two new enhancement features that helps creators have a seamless Instagram Live. The added features are Live Scheduling and Practice Mode. As per Tech Crunch, these tools are the most requested by the IG users.

Going Live hits different when your followers come through 🙌



Live Scheduling

This feature enables creators to schedule their live broadcast up to 90 days in advance. In addition to this, this is perfect for those cretors who love planning their content ahead. Live Scheduling also includes a title description and product tags, which is ideal in promoting the account used during broadcast, per Social Media Today.

Tech Crunch furthered that the Live Scheduling feature is now available to all creators globally. The scheduled broadcast can also notify followers on both Stories and Feed posts. Through this notification, followers can also set their own reminders so they will not miss any Live videos.

Practice Mode

Instagram also plans to roll out a feature that allows creators to let their guests join ahead of the scheduled time as well as go over the topics they want to cover on the broadcast. They can also check their technicalities such as the connection, lighting and levels of their audio, as noted by Engadget.

The Practice Mode feature somehow works as a test broadcast.

Unfortunately, Instagram has not given any specific date for the availability of the Practice Mode feature.

In a previous report, Instagram stated that they have combined the IGTV and feed video features for users to easily discover content. They also said that the simplified version of IGTV will help creators to tell stories, entertain audiences and easily connect to their audience as well.

3 Helpful Instagram Features for Everyday Use

If you are looking for other Instagram features you could use every day, Kicksta blog has shared three effective tools that might help you on your content engagements.

Geo-Tagged Contents: This feature allows users to tag a specific location to your content. Through this, contents will be categorized according to a tagged location.

Instagram Hashtags: Same with the Geo-tagged contents, Instagram hashtags could also categorize posts according to its hashtag word. This feature is the most popular tool. Users may add up to 30 hashtags on each post.

Instagram Stories: There are 500 million people who uses this feature. Users can also post unlimited stories. Keep in mind that this will be deleted after 24 hours.

