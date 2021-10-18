Alienware Aurora R13 Design, Specs: Major Upgrades That Make It Better vs. Aurora R12

To celebrate 25 years of making exceptional gaming PCs, Alienware is introducing its redesigned and new flagship Aurora R13 desktop computer.

Alienware's Aurora R13, which carries the Legend 2.0 case design, zeroes in component organization and cable management. With that, it creates an "open-air" design, which offers enhanced air flow and acoustics, Hypebeast reported. It is also expected to increase internal chassis volume by an enormous 50 percent.

Alienware Aurora A13 Boosts Performance Through Cooler, Quieter Design

The system ships with two standard 120-millimeter fans--but supports up to four--that move air from its front intake, passing through the motherboard and performance components before releasing it at the rear. The new case also backs liquid cooling, Hypebeast added.

Alienware emphasized that added internal case volume, while reducing the spin of the fans, would enhance acoustics. It reported that as a result, the Aurora is 16 percent quieter at idle, nine percent quieter under load, and 15 percent more silent during overclocking.

The case comes in Lunar Light or Dark Side of the Moon colors and also features a transparent side window, a first for the Aurora. It also has a new dark motherboard with "eight unique sons of AlienFX customizable lighting."

Another new offering is the optional magnetic cable cover that hides ports and cables at the back, specifically designed for systems of esports athletes, as competitors are often seen in broadcasts with the rear of the PCs shown on cameras.

Pricing for the new Alienware Auro is not yet available, but its expected release would be later in the fall.

Alienware's Hectic Year Launching Gaming Laptops, Desktops

Alienware, which is owned by Dell, had a hectic year with the launch of its all-new x15 and x17 gaming laptops powered by the 11th generation Intel processor and Nvidia 30-series graphics card, Notebook Check reported. The release of the gaming laptops led to Alienware's alliance with gaming keyboard maker CHERRY MX to offer iterations with a customized mechanical keyboard option.

The new Alienware Aurora desktop has been designed with optimal thermal efficiency, resulting in better sustained performance, apart from being a quieter system than the Aurora R12. Dell had indicated that Alienware has not expanded the footprint of the desktop, yet despite this, the new Aurora design is remarkable and arresting, especially with the new standard glass panel on the side.

As the Aurora is downright fab-looking, similarly important is the optimal thermal design, in which the major changes have been noted.

It has been 25 years since two friends, Nelson Gonzalez and Alex Aguila, swapped components to find the best fit for a gaming PC build inside a garage in Miami, Florida. That led to the establishment of Alienware, which had been a top manufacturer of gaming PCs since then.

In 2006, Dell agreed to acquire Alienware to enhance the gaming PC maker's supply chain and improve the PC manufacturer's market position among PC enthusiasts.

