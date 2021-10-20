Unlock Various iPhone Passcodes With iToolab UnlockGo; iPhone 13 Is Nothing Difficult

Right now, many smartphone makers, especially Apple, are integrating advanced security features that would prevent hackers and other malicious actors from accessing their consumers' handsets.

In the case of the iPhone, Apple is offering Touch ID, Face ID, 4-digit, as well as 6-digit passcode security features. Although all these functions are quite advanced when locking your smartphone, consumers still need their Face ID if they change their hair color, get a piercing, or make other changes on their face.

On the other hand, security experts suggested that iPhone users also need to update their 4-digit and 6-digit passcodes every now and then since there are some instances where their friends and other people know these passwords. Because of this, they tend to forget the latest passcodes, which would definitely lock them out.

Meanwhile, some iPhone users usually forget their Apple IDs. Aside from them, there are those who are purchasing second-hand Apple smartphones that use another Apple ID. They are the most common iPhone users who would need help in unlocking their devices.

iToolab UnlockGo can solve this issue since it can easily unlock iPhone's iCloud and Apple ID activation locks, as well as 4-digit and 6-digit passcodes. It can remove various locks on iPhone/iPad in minutes.

What iToolab UnlockGo offers

Is iToolab UnlockGo Free?

Actually, no. But iToolab is currently offering a free trial version of its UnlockGo so that new users would see the actual features of UnlockGo and check if these capabilities would suit their daily needs. And its price is affordable.

Is UnlockGo Safe?

iToolab already received a 4.0 TrustScore from Trustpilot, a Danish consumer review platform, which hosts reviews of various businesses across the globe. As of the moment, Truspilot offers TrustScores from 1 star (Bad) up to 5 stars (Excellent). TrustScores from 3.8 to 4.2 are tagged "Great" scores. This already shows that UnlockGo is already secured.

Does UnlockGo Support iPhone 13/13 Pro Max?

As of the moment, iToolab's UnlockGo supports iPhone, iPad, and iPod Touch. When it comes to Apple smartphones, it is specifically compatible from iPhone 5s until iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro Max. Additionally, UnlockGo works from iOS 7 until the latest version, iOS 15. This allows more consumers to use the service.

Why Choose iToolab

iToolab is a software provider that specifically offers services for iOS users. As of the moment, it has been tested by various leading tech publication companies across the globe.

These include Cult of Mac, Tech Advisor, LifeHacker, TechRadar, SoftPedia, and more. Because of the advanced features that its software models offer, iToolab has been recommended by different tech news sites. The current CEO and CTO of iToolab are both professional programmers.

They are using their years of developing experience to create different kinds of tools that can help fix annoying iOS issues for common Apple users. The company's tech team spends a lot of time researching to identify their clients' problems, which would allow them to offer unique and effective solution tools. Right now, it offers FixGo, AnyGo, and its popular UnlockGo.

Overview of All iToolab UnlockGo Features

iToolab reassures consumers that UnlockGo is 100% safe. If you are hesitant, you can look at the tool's efficiency by visiting TrustPilot's official website.

Aside from this, it also supports the latest iPhone models, especially iPhone 13 lineup, as well as the newest Apple smartphone system version, iOS 15. The advance UnlockGo tool of iToolab solves one of the common issues that Apple smartphone consumers suffer from: an unexpectedly locked handset.

It can be quite frustrating, especially if you don't remember the security questions and answers you input into the device after setting it up. Thanks to UnlockGo, consumers purchasing second-hand iPhone models no longer need to visit a repair service just to unlock the device. They also don't need to contact the recent owner for their credentials to open the smartphone.

UnlockGo is an iPhone password unlocking expert which can unlock any type of passcode.

It can easily delete an Apple ID account on your iPhone, iPod touch, and iPad without the use of passwords.

UnlockGo can remove iCloud activation, which is one of its latest features.

iToolab's UnlockGo can bypass MDM, as well as remove MDM profiles.

UnlockGo can change your iOS smartphone's Screen Time Passcode.

Here are the following features that UnlockGo offers, allowing you to open a locked iPhone in no time:

Unlock Screen Passcode

Unlock Screen Passcode is one of the most useful features of UnlockGo since it works with an iPod Touch, iPad, or iPhone. It comes in handy when you are trying to remove an iCloud activation lock, Apple ID activation lock, as well as 6-digit and 4-digit passcodes.

iToolab UnlockGo's Unlock Screen Passcode specifically works in the following situations:

Passcode expire

Broken screen

Forgot iPhone password

iPhone is disabled

Second-hand iPhone

Face/Touch ID is not available

Unlock iCloud Activation Lock

Since iToolab's UnlockGo is quite advanced, it also works with iCloud Activation Lock, allowing you to bypass this feature without the need for a password. You can use this feature in the following scenarios:

Remove activation lock after restore

Could not activate iPhone

Remove activation lock of lost iPhone

Unable to activate

Thanks to UnlockGo's iCloud Activation Lock feature, you can easily create a new Apple ID for your Apple Store and iTunes Store, as well as prevent the previous owner from tracking your device, permanently removing Activation Lock and other benefits.

Unlock Apple ID

If you are one of the iPhone users who tend to lose their Apple ID passwords, then UnlockGo is the perfect tool for you. Why? Because it can delete your Apple ID account with no restrictions at all. After that, all you need to do is create a new account so that you can access your Apple ID features and iCloud services once more.

Here are its specific benefits:

Switch to another Apple ID or set up a new one.

Easily switch off Find My iPhone/iPad.

Remove the previous Apple ID's tracking.

Take advantage of all iCloud and Apple ID functionality.

Turn Off FMI

UnlockGo can easily remove FMI (Find My iPhone) activation. It would benefit you when you don't know your Apple ID account password. Another great thing about this function is that it would permanently disable your activation lock after restarting or factory resetting your iOS device.

On the other hand, your Apple smartphone's FMI would also be disabled, preventing the recent owner from tracking your handset. Thanks to this feature, your second-hand iPhone could be used just like a brand new device.

Unlock Screen Time Passcode

iToolab's UnlockGo could also fix your issue with a forgotten Screen Time Passcode. This problem is currently pestering various iPhone and iPad users since it limits them from accessing their devices.

With UnlockGo's Screen Time Passcode removal feature, you no longer have to worry about time limits. Moreover, it can reset your Screen Time Passcode without using a password. It can also remove STP while maintaining your current data.

Bypass MDM

Aside from the mentioned features above, UnlockGo can also bypass MDM (Master Data Management) without any supervision. It means that iToolab's software can easily bypass MDM and remove MDM profiles in a few minutes.

In addition, it can breach Remote Management without relying on a password or username. Jailbreaking is no longer needed as well.

How To Use UnlockGo

Using UnlockGo is easier than you think. All you have to do is follow these simple steps. Now, we take the "Unlock Screen Passcode" as an example.

The first thing you need to do is download and install UnlockGo. After that, you must click the "Unlock Screen Passcode" located in the main window. Then, click the "Start" button and connect your iPhone using a USB cable. To unlock the iPhone screen passcode, you need to download the latest firmware package. Just click download and wait for completion. Everything is ready; click "Unlock Now," and your screen passcode will be removed in a few minutes.

NOTE: Don't remove your iPhone for a few minutes until the smartphone is unlocked.

Is iToolab UnlockGo Worth To Buy?

Yes, definitely. Without compromising the security of your devices, you can be assured they remain accessible even if you need to change your customized security details often. If you already tried UnlockGo's free trial and wants to use it more, here are the following packages you can choose from:

1-Month Plan: $35.95 (Original price is $49.95)

Automatically renew, cancel any time

5 devices and 1 PC

License valid for 1 month

1 Year Plan: $39.95 (Original price is $79.95)

Automatically renew, cancel any time

5 devices and 1 PC

License valid for 1 year

Lifetime Plan: $49.95 (Original price is $99.95)

One-time fee

5 devices and 1 PC

License valid for lifetime

1 Year Business Plan: $399.95 (Original price is $999.50)

Automatically renew, cancel any time

Unlimited devices and 1 PC

License valid for 1 year

Based on the prices offered above, UnlockGo's service is currently cheaper compared to other unlock tools in the market. Also, iToolab offers a 30% OFF Coupon (PLAB30S) for those reading this article right now.

Thanks to the efforts made by iToolab to enhance its UnlockGo service, you can easily open your accidentally locked iPhone, iPad, or iPod Touch in minutes. You also don't have to worry about security since it is one of the trusted services featured in Trustpilot. So what are you waiting for? You can try it now for free!