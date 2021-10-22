NASA Hubble Image Shows Stunning View of Two Galaxies Dancing! [PHOTO]

NASA Hubble Space Telescope has captured two dancing galaxies. The interacting galaxies are more than 200 million light-years from Earth.

Aside from this, there are also other interesting images that the NASA Hubble has captured, including the death of a star and a starburst galaxy.

NASA Hubble Image: Intergalactic Dance

In NASA's blog post, NASA Hubble Space Telescope has unveiled the galaxy pair Arp 86. The said pair or interacting galaxies is approximately 200 million light-years from the planet Earth near the constellation Pegasus. For detailed information of the Arp 86, it is composed of two galaxies which are NGC 7752 and NGC 7753.

NGC 7753 is a large spiral galaxy dominating its smaller companion NGC 7752. The NGC 7752 seems almost attached to the NGC 7753, which is why it was named Arp 86 because it indicates that the two galaxies appear in the Atlas of Peculiar Galaxies arranged in 1966 by the astronomer Halton Arp.

Moreover, NASA Hubble Space Telescope has examined Arp 86 to understand the connection among the young stars and the clouds of the cold gas in which they form. In relation to this, Hubble also observed star clusters, clouds of gas and its dust in a variety of environments scattered across nearby galaxies.

With the combination of Atacama Large Millimeter or submillimeter Array (ALMA), the observations that NASA Hubble has produced should give useful information for those astronomers studying the birth of the star. For a definition of ALMA, it is a gigantic radio telescope perched high in the Chilean Andres, per NASA.

Apart from the intergalactic dance, the NASA Hubble Space Telescope also captured another interacting galaxy this month, namely the Arp 91.

NASA Hubble Detects a Dangerous Dance

As mentioned, NASA Hubble has captured two interacting galaxies this month, including the Arp 91. In NASA's previous blog post, it showed that two galaxies are interacting closely. The said galactic dance is placed more than 100 million light-years from Earth.

Arp 91 is composed of two galaxies which are NGC 5953 and NGC 5954. The NGC 5953 is on the lower part and the brightest of the two, while the 5954 is the oval-shaped galaxy located on the upper right.

In the picture, it clearly shows that NGC 5953 is pulling the NGC 5954 and seems like it extends one spiral arm downward. The massive gravitational attraction of these galaxies causes the interaction. Additionally, most astronomers believe that the collision of spiral galaxies leads to the formation of an elliptical galaxy.

However, NASA clarified that massive collisions occur over hundreds of millions of years, and the interacting galaxies will not change their appearance suddenly.

In a earlier report, the NASA Hubble also captured the death of a star after a supernova explosion and the astronomers believed that this observation could be an early warning method to identify a dying star.

