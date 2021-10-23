PS5, Xbox Series X, Nintendo Switch Restock in Walmart Black Friday Deals 2021 Leaked: How to Get One Using Walmart+ Membership

Good news for that passionate console restock hunter!

Walmart has long been a prime destination for console restocks, especially if you are on the hunt for that precious PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, and the new Nintendo Switch OLED. However, purchasing at this store has always been problematic.

Retailers are always go-to places for such orders, given that hunters are willing to wait in a long queue just to snatch one. Walmart has been known to even accept orders even the consoles are still unavailable, and just complete them when new stock arrives.

But this process does not assure buyers will eventually snare their coveted console. Walmart has canceled orders just before they ship, upsetting these hunters.

Getting that Next-Gen Console with a Walmart + Membership

Now, Walmart has found a way to satisfy the urge, guaranteeing these console fans would be able to take home future stocks as they arrive. That is, with the new Walmart Plus (Walmart +) membership.

Other retailers have since adopted membership systems to fulfill the demand for next-generation consoles. GameStop utilizes its PowerUp Rewards Pro scheme for a long time, offering an inexpensive, trouble-free way to get that console.

But those part of the GameStop membership have been displeased as of late, since fellow rabid console hunters are also members of the PowerUp Rewards Pro.

This leads to the creation of Walmart +, which promises carrying exclusive future restocks of the PS5, Xbox Series X, and Nintendo Switch OLED.

To clarify, these exclusive next-generation console sales has not been confirmed yet. But it seems, Walmart + members would get early access to PS5 and Xbox X consoles on Black Friday, Gaming Intel reported.

A new advertisement leak divulged that PS5 and Xbox Series X units will have restocks on Black Friday. As such, Walmart will definitely provide Walmart + members early access to these consoles.

How to Become a Walmart + Member

Here's how to snare that Walmart + membership and how much would it cost:

1. Go to the Walmart + website.

2. Choose Start Paid Membership or Start 15-day Free Trial (Black Friday deals won't be available to Trial members)

3. Sign up for the $12.98 monthly or $98 yearly plan, then you're now a member.

For console hunters, this is certainly a much-anticipated opportunity, given that Walmart seems to be allegedly hoarding PS5 consoles for this Black Friday deal, Gaming Intel further noted in its report. An alleged PS5 Walmart stockpile has been revealed on TikTok, with a store stockroom filled with thousands of unopened, sealed PS5 consoles.

While the video has been unconfirmed to even capture a real Walmart stockroom, the viral TikTok video garnered over 4.8 million views and 482,600 likes, as of this writing. Some comments emphasize a big PS5 drop in the near future, particularly on Black Friday. And, with the Walmart + membership in full throttle, it seems quite obvious what this massive stockpile is meant for.

