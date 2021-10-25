Walmart Black Friday Sale 2021: Online Schedule for Discounts, 5 Best Tech Deals You Can Get

The Walmart Black Friday sale 2021 is starting early. Some of the best deals and discounts are already listed on their online website.

Traditionally, Black Friday deals arrive in the first week of November. This event features big sales on toys, electronics, home goods, apparel and other related products. Many look forward to the event to buy gifts ahead of the Christmas fever. So, it comes as a pleasant surprise to see Walmart start early.

Last Friday, Walmart leaked its own sales via bargain deals. Sources also spotted products like the second-generation AirPods on the lowest price deals. Interested buyers are recommended to plan early for their purchases with the leaked merchandise listings.

Keep in mind that the Walmart Black Friday sale applies to both online and physical stores.

Walmart Black Friday Online Schedule for Discounts

According to Cnet, there are four schedules for the Black Friday sale. First is the early deals or pre-sales, which are already listed on their online website. Some deals spotted are electronic accessories and school supplies. Discounts vary between 10 to 50 percent.

The second event is on November 3 for online stores and November 5 for physical stores. The sales will be exclusive to Walmart Plus subscription delivery service members. It will run from 12 PM PT to 3 PM PT on the given date. Interested buyers who want to join the early access are recommended to subscribe immediately.

The third event is on November 10 for online stores and November 12 for physical stores. This is an open sale for anybody browsing through their merchandises. Similar to the second event, the sale will start at 12 PM PT. Keep in mind that some products might already sell out after the first two events.

The last phase for Walmart's November sale is yet to be decided. Details on the sale event are also unavailable at the time of writing.

5 Best Tech Deals You Can Get on Walmart Black Friday Sale 2021

As previously mentioned, some of the products featured in the sale are electronics. These listings have the lowest-to-date prices, meaning you could save a lot more money than its original retail price. Cnet listed these products as follows:

Samsung Chromebook 4 ($87): For reference, the laptop is listed at $269 on Amazon. This is the perfect price for budget-conscious buyers.

Roku Premiere 4K ($19.88): Instantly get thousands of channels installed on your TV with Roku's services. Walmart's offer gives customers a chance to save over $10

Eufy Robovac 25C ($99): Make cleaning a lot easier with this affordable robot vacuum. Note, however, that it doesn't have mapping, but does very well on hardwood, tile, and carpet surfaces

Samsung Galaxy Buds Plus ($59): Although it's a few generations late, the Samsung Galaxy Buds Plus is still one of the best smartphone accessories. The offer is extremely cheap too.

Toshiba 1TB portable HDD ($39): If you plan on getting a new external hard drive, consider buying this best offer instead.



