Tesla Full Self-Driving Beta 10.3 Gone? Elon Musk Explains Why It Rolled Back to FSD 10.2

Due to software difficulties, Elon Musk tweeted that he has rolled back the latest Tesla Full Self-Driving beta 10.3.

After testers complained about misleading crash warnings and other issues, Tesla halted its latest 'Full Self Driving' trial.

Elon Musk's Announcement

Tesla CEO Elon Musk said on Twitter that the business had temporarily withdrawn the latest version of its Full Self-Driving beta software, which was released less than a day ago.

Elon Musk tweeted on Sunday, October 24: "Seeing some issues with 10.3, so rolling back to 10.2 temporarily," he wrote. "Please note, this is to be expected with beta software. It is impossible to test all hardware configs in all conditions with internal QA (quality assurance), hence public beta."

What is Tesla's Full Self Driving?

Even before this recent release, Tesla's intention to test its "Full Self Driving" sophisticated driver aid software with untrained vehicle owners on public roads drew scrutiny and controversy.

According to The Verge, with a comprehensive number of release notes, Tesla's Full Self-Driving Beta 10.3 began going out on Saturday night, October 23, until Sunday, October 24, accompanied by a long list of release notes.

Starting with the introduction of driver profiles that can switch between different characteristics for following distance, rolling stops, and departing passing lanes, the list includes changes. It's claimed to better identify other vehicles' brake lights, turn signals, and warning lights, as well as eliminate erroneous slowdowns and improve pedestrian offsetting.

Problems with Beta 10.3

As reported by TechCrunch, this news comes as regulators question the safety of Tesla's advanced driver assistance technology, dubbed "Autopilot," after numerous vehicles collided with parked emergency vehicles while the system was activated. Tesla automobiles come equipped with Autopilot as standard.

The so-called FSD software includes more automated driving functions, is an additional $10,000.

Tesla automobiles, on the other hand, are not self-driving. Even when Tesla Full Self-Driving Beta 10.3 is turned on, it is still an advanced driver aid system, and drivers must remain completely vigilant.

According to a recent MIT study, drivers are less vigilant, which can put them in danger.

Some Tesla owners were supposed to get version 10.3 on Friday, but Musk said on Saturday that they would have to wait another day.

On Saturday, he tweeted, "Internal QA identified regression in some left turns at traffic lights in 10.3." "Fixed at work, releasing tomorrow."

Multiple Forward Collision Warnings are shown in videos recorded by Tesla Full Self-Driving Beta 10.3 software users, despite the fact that there is no immediate risk, and some automobiles even auto-brake without justification.

Drivers also resorted to social media to express their frustrations, which included the disappearance of the Autosteer option, troubles with traffic-aware cruise control, and Autopilot fear. Musk stated on Twitter that the business is working on Autopilot and cruise control concerns.

