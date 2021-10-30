Meta to Invest Heavily on Creators for AR; Original Metaverse Creator Has 'Nothing to Do' With Facebook Rebrand

Several Spark Augmented Reality features and capabilities were previewed by Facebook Connect, each of which opens up intriguing new possibilities and experiences for AR makers.

Furthermore, Facebook also discussed new investments it is making in initiatives to help creators understand Spark AR, develop their talents, find new possibilities, and stand out professionally.

Polar App, Powered By Spark AR

More Instagram creators are exploring AR creation and seeking lightweight, easy-to-use AR tools as users continue to use AR effects in Instagram Stories and Reels, which is why Facebook's Meta is thrilled to launch a new special project code-named Polar.

Polar is a free iOS software enabled by Spark AR that makes it easy to envision, create, and share augmented reality effects and filters right on your mobile devices.

The new software was designed by creators for creators, with an easy-to-use interface and a library of templates to get you started quickly.

Tracking

Furthermore, body tracking and hand tracking are two new tracking capabilities in Meta's Spark AR, that will allow users to create more dynamic, intricate, and innovative Instagram effects.

According to an official blog post from Spark AR, body tracking will make it simpler to connect AR effects to body movements, and create experiences that transform individuals from head to toe.

Users will be able to map effects to 20 different 2D key locations on a body using Spark AR Studio's new body tracker and apply them to a single person, numerous persons, or isolated parts of a body in a single scene.

On the other hand, hand tracking allows you to improve your hand movements.

The hand bounding box is the first in a multi-phased capability release that will support it. Several fun uses of hand tracking in the beta testing, ranging from performance art and funny plays to otherworldly superpowers, have been witnessed by Meta.

Spark AR Studio

In addition, Meta is trying to expand the virtual object pipeline in Spark AR Studio. These enhancements will make it easier to create and place 3D things in the actual world, such as text, characters, GIFs, stickers, and other items.

They are also developing object technical capabilities to enable high-fidelity experiences, particularly for use cases like commerce and shopping, where virtual try-on and product previews are useful.

Where Did Metaverse Come From?

Author Neal Stephenson has stated that he is not guiding Facebook's Metaverse on their Meta concept.

In his 1992 sci-fi novel "Snow Crash," Stephenson invented the word "metaverse."

In the wake of a series of scandals, the Facebook company renamed and rebranded to Meta this week, trying to divert attention away from its vast investment in a virtual world that CEO Mark Zuckerberg dubbed a "metaverse."

According to Business Insider, this is causing some issues for the term's original creator.

Neal Stephenson, the sci-fi author who created the terminology in his 1992 book "Snow Crash," turned to social media to clarify that he is not involved in the company's attempts to make the metaverse a reality.

Stephenson tweeted today saying, "Since there seems to be growing confusion on this: I have nothing to do with anything that FB is up to involving the Metaverse, other than the obvious fact that they're using a term I coined in Snow Crash. There has been zero communication between me and FB & no biz relationship."

