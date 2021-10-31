Best Halloween Meme-Inspired Costume Ideas 2021: From 'Squid Game' to Shiba Inu

Halloween is here, and the trick or treat-ing is back, amidst easing health protocols and guidelines.

But what could be those insane yet brilliant ideas for that outfit that would suit the season? Definitely the best ones would reflect timeliness, virality, and familiar recall. Yes, those that full under the delightful yet deranged world of pop culture.

Here are some of the best costume ideas for the season, as referenced from Fast Company.

7 Halloween Costume Ideas that Should Make You a Memorable Halloween Sight

'Squid Game,' 'Bridgerton' Characters

Being the most watched Netflix series this year, "Squid Game"- themed characters will dominate this Halloween. Whether it is the green-colored tracksuit the ill-fated competitors wore or the pink overalls donned by vicious soldiers with matching shape-defined masks, or the girl doll in the "Red Light, Green Light" game, Younghee, nailing this will definitely make you the talk of the Halloween town. Another good idea is dressing up in Regency era outfits from yet another Netflix hit this year, "Bridgerton."

Bernie Sanders Inauguration Garb

Who could forget the 'ol cool senator's garb and posture, sitting in the sidelines of President Joe Biden's inauguration? Bernie's big, fluffy knit mittens, Burton snowboarding jacket, and of course, making that pouty pose would make the effect impressive.

Jeff Bezos in Space

Space tourism has been a tight race among billionaires, but Amazon founder and Blue Origin head Jeff Bezos reached the farthest on a 10 minute space flight on a New Shepard rocket, at an altitude of 106 kilometers above the Earth's surface, with brother Mark, 82-year-old aviator Wally Funk, and 18-year-old student Oliver Daemen. You can mimic this awesome experience in your Halloween party by donning Bezos' blue jumpsuit, cowboy hat, and Amelia Earhart goggles.

Met Gala Winners

The Met Gala is always memorable for those striking, out-of-this-world outfits, which can provide a strong political message or just make that sizeable impact in the global eye. One idea from this outlandish event is the "Tax the rich" dress worn by New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, which is a white gown scrawled in blood that represents widened wealth inequality. Another is Kim Kardashian's look during the ball, wherein she wore an all-black Morphsuit with a black scarf, making that eerie, scary effect.

Marvel Superheroes

Apart from the usual Marvel superheroes you have in mind, you can choose those that have been increasingly popular this year. Especially Black Widow, Mystique, the WandaVision couple comprising Wanda Maximoff and Vision, and of course, based on its hit trailer and upcoming theatrical release, Spider Man.

Viral Memes

Memes ruled the world, and made our online lives quite amusing and entertaining. And these viral gems could serve as your ultimate inspiration for your Halloween look, such as what Vulture featured: "Murray Bartlett on the Butt," "Ben Affleck and His Dunkin'," "The Zola Gang," "Little Lad Inspo," "Walmart E.T.," and "Sexy Patrick and the Monocle Spongebob," among others.

Phenomenal Shiba Inu

What else can top the dog that barked its way to the summit of the crypto world, the Shiba Inu, that became the inspiration of such cryptocurrencies, as Dogecoin, Wife Doge, Baby Doge, and its namesake, Shiba Inu. Undeniably, this is a big year of this dog breed on social media feeds, and cryptowallets, and, as such, wearing costumes that remind everyone of its sterling impact is not a bad idea.

