Biggest Cryptocurrencies Drop, Shiba Inu Bulls: Paris Bistro Accepting This New Meme Coin

Shiba Inu continues to rise in dominance as a bistro in Paris, France, was spotted accepting Shiba Inu coins as a form of payment from customers.

Nevertheless, prices for cryptocurrencies were uneven Monday, Nov. 1, with the world's largest cryptocurrencies like Ethereum, Bitcoin, and Dogecoin by market capitalization trading slightly decreasing in value.

Ethereum Price

Ethereum, the second-largest cryptocurrency, and the unit linked to the Ethereum blockchain, fell over 1% to $4,312.

Cardano prices increased by more than a percent to $1.97, while Dogecoin prices increased by 5% to $0.27.

Over the previous 24 hours, other digital assets, such as XRP, Solana, Stellar, and Uniswap have also seen rises. Shiba Inu, which has been on a record rally in recent sessions, was up over 5% to $0.000069.

During the weekend, Ether prices hit a new high. Its latest achievement comes as the digital token outpaced Bitcoin by a factor of a sixth this year, owing to the decentralized nature of the crypto.

Ether is the foundation of the Ethereum Network, which is the most widely used blockchain for hundreds of decentralized apps.

Last week, the system received a boost, thanks to a successful upgrade that made it speedier and more energy-efficient.

Bitcoin Price

Bitcoin has more than doubled in value in the last year, hitting a new high above $67,000 last month on the back of expectations for the launch of Bitcoin futures-backed exchange-traded funds in the United States, as well as decreasing concerns over issues such as China's crackdown on digital assets.

According to CoinDesk, Bitcoin's October rise appears to have put the cryptocurrency on the solid ground ahead of central bank meetings in the US, the United Kingdom, and Australia, to monitor inflation stickiness and establish policy responses.

However, today's Bitcoin price was $61,693, which was down by 0.9%.

After reaching a record high of near $67,000 in October, it is up 112% this year.

Paris Bistro Accepting Meme Coin

Shiba Inu (SHIB) has been making news recently and gaining undeniable popularity in the global market.

With that, a Paris-based cafe has begun accepting SHIB payments, as more mainstream outlets embrace the crypto-coin that is currently the 9th largest by market capitalization.

According to Gadgets, the restaurant is the latest addition to a growing list of businesses in the country that accept cryptocurrency payments.

Shiba Inu's popularity among cryptocurrency investors has grown in recent weeks, resulting in a significant increase in foot traffic at the eatery since the announcement.

Furthermore, a café in Paris France, named "Le Bistrot d'Eléonore et Maxence," began accepting bill payments in Shiba Inu coins early last week, and the move was noticed by a passerby who shared a video of the establishment on a public group.

The video was eventually re-posted on Twitter, with "Shiba Inu Accepted Here" stickers adorning the main entrance to the café.

Shiba Inu Coin

EasyWallet, a global POS provider, and Easy2Play, a payment platform, unveiled an effort earlier this year to enable cryptocurrency payments in more than 25,000 retail establishments across France, as reported by Mint.

Customers will be able to pay for things with Bitcoin once the project goes live in early 2022, and the system will instantly convert them to euros and deposit them to the seller's account.

Deskoin and Savitar, which are now accredited in compliance with local legislation, will provide digital asset exchange services.

In France, a popular meal delivery app called 'Just Eat' allows consumers to pay for food delivery using Bitcoin.

The project also demonstrates residents' favorable attitudes toward digital currencies in the European Union (EU).

