How Do You Know If You're Being Catfished? 5 Major Warning Signs, 3 Ways to Avoid Catfish

Have you recently met a person online and your gut tells you that there is something wrong with that person? Several reports indicate that you might be a victim of catfishing---if you think and feel that it is good to be true.

In case you do not know what catfishing is, Investopedia defined it as an online fraud in which several cybercriminals generate a false identity--a nice and good-looking person, for instance--to build a relationship with their chosen victim through online platforms. This can be achieved by either using another person's photo and personal information or by creating a false persona.

How Do You Know If You're Being Catfished? 5 Major Warning Signs

According to Hackernoon, catfishing can have a negative impact on a person's mental health. Dating apps are one of the go-to places for these scammers, which can also be a way for them to easily dupe you into investing in cryptocurrencies or real estate assets.

In case you are not aware of the signs that you might be catfished, Hackernoon shared some of the important warning signs you should know beforehand.

If you ask them to toggle on their video but they refuse to have a video call or even engage in a face-to-face conversation. If it occurs several times, it's a major red flag. Wen the person you meet online fabricates a sob story or a questionable history to begin a relationship. If you notice that they are only sharing professional pictures on social media such as on Snapchat or Instagram. If you ask them to have an in-person date or meet up but they also reject your offer. Lastly, if they already express love and affection without getting to know you first.

If one of these things happened, it is much better to cut connections and avoid the person who could be catfishing you to prevent further damage.

3 Ways to Avoid Catfish

Once you have confirmed that you are being catfished, you should now think of ways to avoid it from happening. Luckily, Price Lindy shared some of the ways to prevent it from occurring.

3. You must use reverse image search

Reverse-image searching their photos on Google is the quickest way to know if the person you are talking to is a scammer catfishing you. Through this, you will be able to know if the sent selfie was from them or just a selfie of a public figure. If you want to verify their selfie, head to this link.

2. You must ask your friends

When you're in the middle of a situation--especially a romantic relationship--you don't always see things clearly since you are blinded by emotions and fail to notice the clear red flags. By asking help from your friends or family, it will allow you to understand the situation thoroughly.

1. You must believe your instinct and have some common sense

Even if a catfisher uses their images on social media, it is worth noting that they are still lying about who they are. During this rise of technology, it is hard to identify if a person you are conversing with is lying about some parts of their life. Once you felt that something is wrong, you should always trust your gut.

