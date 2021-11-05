Blue Origin vs. SpaceX Lawsuit: Elon Musk Tweets Perfect Meme After Jeff Bezos Loses NASA Case

After months of argument in the Blue Origin vs. SpaceX lawsuit with regards to NASA's Human Landing System, a decision has been finally made. For his part, SpaceX founder Elon Musk tweeted a perfect meme in response to the said verdict.

Blue Origin vs. SpaceX Lawsuit Overview

For background information, Jeff Bezos' space company Blue Origin filed a lawsuit against the U.S. space agency NASA after awarding its rival company SpaceX the lone contract in building a lunar lander last August.

Tech Crunch reported that Bezos' Blue Origin filed a lawsuit claiming that the evaluation of NASA towards the Human Landing System proposals was unlawful and improper.

For those curious to know about what Human Landing System is, it is the lander that will fly humans to the surface of the moon for the first time since the days of Apollo. NASA aims to have a manned lander on the lunar south pole by 2024. The Human Landing System is part of the Artemis Program of the agency.

Surprising the other participating companies who are also competing to have the said contract, NASA awarded the Human Landing System contract solely to a single company in SpaceX.

SpaceX, which is founded by Musk, won the $2.9 billion contract. A few weeks after the contract was awarded, Blue Origin and the defense contractor Dynetics, which also submitted a proposal for the lander program, have filed separate protests with the Government Accountability Office (GAO).

Unfortunately, GAO released a statement stating that they support NASA's decision.

"The [contract] announcement reserved the right to make multiple awards, a single award, or no award at all," GAO furthered on the released statement.

Through GAO's support of NASA's decision, it led to Bezos' legal action. According to Blue Origin's spokesperson, the suit filed by the company aims to correct flaws in the acquisition process discovered.

"We firmly believe that the issues identified in this procurement and its outcomes must be addressed to restore fairness, create competition, and ensure a safe return to the moon for America," the Blue Origin spokesperson furthered, per Tech Crunch.

Despite the lawsuits filed, the United States Court of Federal Claims recently dismissed the Blue Origin case against NASA.

Elon Musk to Blue Origin's Lawsuit: 'You Have Been Judged'

In his verdict, Federal Judge Richard Hertling sided with the defense, ending a months-long dispute that began when Blue Origin sued NASA in August, per CNBC.

In a statement released by NASA, the space agency stated that the project with SpaceX will resume as soon as possible.

"There will be forthcoming opportunities for companies to partner with NASA in establishing a long-term human presence at the Moon under the agency's Artemis program," NASA added.

Surprising the internet community, Musk posted a meme tweet from the 2012 movie "Dredd" in response to the said ruling.

Since the final decision has been given, Jeff Bezos tweeted that it is not the decision he expected but noted that he respects the said judgment.

Not the decision we wanted, but we respect the court’s judgment, and wish full success for NASA and SpaceX on the contract. pic.twitter.com/BeXc4A8YaW — Jeff Bezos (@JeffBezos) November 4, 2021

Since the case involves confidential information belonging to the firms, Judge Hertling has asked both parties to submit proposed redactions by November 18 for the opinion to be publicly released.

