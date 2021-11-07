'Crab Game' Tips, Strategy Guide to Win Every Mode: Is It Now Safe to Play After IP Leaks, DDoS Issues?

"Squid Game," the hit Netflix series about a deadly competition that involved children's games, has been a massive success, with the streaming platform announcing it had been its most watched program to date.

Its success might have led to misfortunes for crypto investors, especially when fraudsters used the show's name in triggering a massive scam. But for streamers, the show became the basis of an impressive gaming title that is quickly gaining popularity.

The show itself was about playing kids' games with fatal consequences. And, it is but natural for developers to conceptualize a gaming environment that should at least mimic that viral series, and of course, expect surging popularity.

But, gamers have already drawn parallels between the series and some titles falling under such genres as battle royals or party games, especially "Fall Guys." But no other title could be as comparable to the hit show as the multiplayer "Crab Game."

'Crab Game' Hit with Serious Security Issues

However, when developers first tried to make a blockbuster rollout, glaring security issues surfaced that they needed to address.

More than a "Squid Game"-like title, Crab Game is an awesome choice for streaming in groups. Similar to "Fall Guys," and other battle games, such as "Fortnite," viewers can join in the fun when they stream "Crab Game," Game Rant posted. But playing the game could become so "dangerous" as well, given that "Crab Game" has not put security measures in place to safeguard players' IP addresses from being exposed to hackers.

And, just like the SQUID crypto scam that defrauded investors, the "Squid Game"-inspired "Crab Game" allowed cybercriminals to do just that - collect those IP addresses for malicious use.

Crab Game developer Dani assured gamers that "Crab Game" is safe to play, Dot Esports reported. He claimed that players in public lobbies will not have their IP addresses at risk of exposure. The game was developed on the FacePunch Steam P2P network, which is terribly insecure. This caused the leaking of the IP addresses of such streamers as xQc, Nick Polom, and Sodapoppin, and subsequently experience a distributed denial of service (DDOS) attack.

Crab game is now SAFE. No more IP leaks. No more DDoS. You can play / host public lobbies, and your IP will not be shared. Crab Game is now using Steams new Networking, which does not share your IP, and is just as safe as any other game on Steam. — Dani (@DaniDevYT) November 4, 2021

Dani noted that "Crab Game" now uses the Steam platform's Networking tech, which protects IP addresses of users. The technology, Dani said, is used in "any other game on Steam" to guarantee the safety and protection of users' IP addresses.

Tips and Strategies to Win Every Game Mode on 'Crab Game'

As you begin to play "Crab Game" safely, here are some tips and strategies to emerge victorious in every mode of the game. This first-person multiplayer game features nine different mini-games inspired by the "Squid Game" series, such as "Tag," "Bomb Tag," "Hide and Seek," "Hat King," "Lights Out," "Stepping Stones," "Red Light, Green Light," "King of the Hill," "Color Drive," and "Floor is Lava." To win in these game modes, you need to know the rules first that you can check in this complete guide provided by Gameplay Tips.

After learning how to play in each mode, you should know how to slide, jump far away and speed run. Sliding and jumping are needed in some stages and are crucial to win each mode, Prodigy Gamers suggested. In order to keep the hat to score a maximum number of points, you need to have some blocks wherein you can slide to escape from other players. To slide, you must press shift, then the crouch button.

In covering the maximum distance and speed run from other players, they should use the strafing technique, which is used while bunny hopping in any first-person shooter game. To strafe jump in "Crab Game," press W+A or W+D as you sprint and jump to cover the maximum distance and escape from other players.

There are two jumps in the game: the normal jump+W and the far jump Shift+jump+W. As you pass through the ice path, rock path, or glass window, you must use these two jump types to get to the other platform. If the platform is in front of you, do the normal jump. If it's a diagonal platform, you should do the far jump.

Here's a Prodigy Gamers guide to the keyboard controls in Crab Game:

W - Move Forward

A - Move Left

S - Move Backward

D - Move Right

Left Mouse - Attack

E - Interact

Space - Jump

Shift - Sprint/ Run

V - Use Microphone

C - Crouch

Further, whenever you jump or run diagonally, press Shift+Space+W+A or Shift+Space+W+D to gain more speed and reach more distant places. This is best used when an opponent is chasing you, and if the other player doesn't know this trick, you won't be caught.

Another cool trick in "Crab Game" is sliding on the ground indefinitely by pressing Shift+W+A+Crouch or Shift+W+D+Crouch to run diagonally and crouch with all buttons pressed. Just like in "Counter Strike: Global Offensive," "Crab Game" also allows counter-strafing. You can do this by either moving right with the D key, then release it and quickly tap the A key once and stop instantly, or moving left with the W key, then release it and quickly tap the S key once and stop instantly. This technique is most useful in the "Red Light, Green Light" mode.

